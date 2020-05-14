Vikings coach Mike Zimmer kidnapping on his Kentucky ranch with assistant coach son – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mike Zimmer has managed to carry out a few extra strategy sessions during this hijacked NFL offseason, despite being disconnected from all his players and almost all of his staff.

This is because the Minnesota Vikings head coach has his new assistant defensive coordinator who spends these days at home with him.

Adam Zimmer, of course, is his son. Both of them have been living this spring with one of Zimmer's adult daughters, the other is married, on the sprawling family ranch in Kentucky, making communicating with one of his key assistants as easy as yelling into the basement. Adam Zimmer, 36, also assumed resident technical support responsibilities for his 63-year-old father.

"If I can't understand it, I can text him and say, 'Come here and fix this,'" Zimmer said in a video conference with journalists Wednesday. "At night, after dinner or something, we'll sit down and have a crazy idea and say, 'Okay, we can talk about that tomorrow with the rest of the defensive coaches,' but it was good."

Zimmer's wife died in 2009 when he was the defensive coordinator for the Bengals. He bought a portion of the land to hunt about half an hour south of Cincinnati the season before the Vikings hired him. Soon after, he expanded the Zimmer Ridge Ranch getaway to 160 acres with an 8,000-square-foot custom home.

They've built a kind of golf course, with a green and four tee boxes that Adam Zimmer has been taking advantage of, while closed NFL facilities have dispersed almost all employees across the country. Between virtual meetings with coaches and players, Zimmer has taken a break by getting on his tractor to prepare the fields for planting. Adam Zimmer, who is also a linebacker coach and shared the promotion with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, has made good use of his meat smoker for dinners, and the nights have had many bonfires.

“I can go in the four-wheeled vehicle, on the tractor, go fishing and shoot guns, or whatever I want to do. So it's not like I'm totally quarantined, even if I am, but I really miss being around the players, "Zimmer said." They'll probably get an extra dose of me when they come back. "

Unfortunately, all video conferencing in the world can't match the value of in-person conversation for what it would be like to practice on the field this month for the Vikings and the rest of the league in a typical year.

"I want to go out there. I want to train and correct them, teach them, try to build the camaraderie we need as a soccer team, "said Zimmer. "But unfortunately, we cannot do that."

