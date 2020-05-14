Video shows a neighbor performing a Heimlich maneuver on a man who chokes on a steak – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc0cb6fdc8b4a32d8796cb99f33a0f64119%

– A Florida woman performed the Heimlich maneuver on a neighbor who ran across the street and knocked on his door after choking on a steak.

A home security camera captured the entire incident.

Billy Bass, a physical education teacher at Avalon High School in Orlando, said he was enjoying dinner last week when a piece of steak got stuck in his throat.

Panicked, Bass ran across the street to his neighbor's house and started banging on the door.

"He was going to die because he had no breath, he couldn't speak," he told WESH. "I have nothing to do,quot;.

CAUGHT IN THE CAMERA: Florida woman saves her suffocated neighbor

Bass said he ran across the street to his neighbor's house because he says they are like family.

Karen Aranda realized Bass was in trouble when she opened the door.

"He's always laughing, but when I saw that look in his eyes I knew something was wrong," he said.

Aranda spun Bass and squeezed it so hard that the steak shot out of his mouth.

After catching his breath, Bass gave Aranda a big hug and compared her to Wonder Woman.

Even she was shaken. I was shocked, ”he said. "We hugged and hugged, and I said, 'You saved my life.'

