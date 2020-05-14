Vicki Gunvalson explains why she asked fans to "boycott,quot; RHOC! "

Vicki Gunvalson previously asked fans to boycott Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 and now she explained why in her latest podcast episode! As you know, Vicki has helped a lot to build the series from scratch, so many people were quite confused as to why they would call RHOC to boycott it.

%MINIFYHTMLcab23e00c16d68d32745cfe0505e2dc415%

This comes after she also decided not to be part of the cast as the new season begins.

On her Whoop It Up with Vicki podcast, she said, "I love Bravo, but they don't love me, so when someone said something about the show that was going to end without you, I said," Just boycott! "It doesn't really mean they are boycotted. I really don't think the show is going to be strong without us (her and Tamra Judge)."

“ It was 11 or 12 at night after I finished working and someone said: & # 39; The program will not be the same without you and without Tamra & # 39 ;, and then I said: & # 39; Just boycott it then "And it came out," Vicki continued through HollywoodLife.

It is no longer a secret that both Vicki and Tamra decided not to return to the show that made them famous after season 15.

Her decision followed her demotion from housewives to "Friends of housewives,quot; roles.

And, of course, Vicki is well aware that it was her choice to leave, but she also acknowledged that the network did not hesitate when it comes to not offering her a full-time role.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcab23e00c16d68d32745cfe0505e2dc416% %MINIFYHTMLcab23e00c16d68d32745cfe0505e2dc430%

"It was a phrase in the fact that if the ratings are low then they will realize they made a mistake," she said, adding that, in her opinion, the show will not prosper without her and Tamra anyway, even if she didn't ask to be boycotted.



Post views:

0 0