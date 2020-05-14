Vicki Gunvalson beats Kelly Dodd – says it's "shocking,quot; Bravo keeps bringing her back to RHOC!

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County know, Vicki Gunvalson is no longer part of the show! That being said, he still made sure to comment on the other ladies who will be returning for a new season, revealing who it shouldn't be!

Vicki didn't hold back when she hit Kelly Dodd and the net, Bravo, for always bringing her back!

Obviously Vicki believes Kelly should be let go and detailed her opinion during a conversation with HollywoodLife.

He also spoke about his own departure, admitting that he has mixed feelings about her.

After all, this will be the first time in no less than 15 years that Bravo's cameras and producers will not be at his house "every day for four months."

The reality star also admitted that as soon as the pandemic wears off and the show returns, "It will be hard for me to watch." I have a sense of ownership and it's crazy that I do it, but I do it. "

‘My feelings have been all over the map and some days I think,‘ OK, fine. This is the first year in 15 years that I don't have to cry every day. "When it is broadcast or filmed or when I feel something for something, and then I thought: 'I'm not ready to cry anymore'. It was part of the blood in my veins. It was like a natural rush, filming and being part of the cast and do all the press later and it was just part of my DNA, "he also shared with the site.

Vicki mentioned that ‘I loved doing it, so I got bitter and lucky to have that chance again and now I'm in the middle of the road. I'm not sad and I'm not happy. "

While she doesn't really know what to think about her own departure, her enemies have strong feelings about Kelly Dodd's return: "Kelly will say what she wants to say no matter what and has no recourse." Bravo brings her back every year and sometimes it surprises me … "vicki

