Vanderpump Rules – James Kennedy's Dishes at Season 8 Virtual Gathering, Promises Fans It Will Be "Best,quot; So Far

Like season 8 of Vanderpump Rules Comes to an end, star James Kennedy has revealed that the cast's virtual meeting will be "the best,quot; thus far. DJ SUR says that although the cast members couldn't be in the same room, the virtual meeting simply "worked."

During a video chat earlier this week on See what happens live with Andy CohenKennedy appeared with his girlfriend Raquel Leviss and his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to participate in the next meeting.

the Vanderpump Rules The cast filmed the virtual meeting earlier this month, and they all appeared in their respective homes during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Sandoval described the meeting as "great,quot; and "incredible,quot;, and admitted that "he loved all that setup." Tom's co-owner Tom said he was impressed with the way the production team set everything up, revealing that "they brought in these televisions, everything was fully connected."

"Yes, I thought it was really good," added Kennedy. "I thought it was going to be boring at first, but after doing it, I thought, 'This is the best meeting so far'. I just didn't know (if) we were going to have our true emotions across the screen, but it worked. "

Before the SURvers filmed their meeting, Stassi Schroeder said in late March about it Directly with Stassi Podcast that the meeting had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, they were scheduled to record the special episode on April 3.

He also revealed at the time that he "feared,quot; the day of the meeting, calling it the "worst day of the year." Schroeder explained that recording a traditional reunion episode requires a 14-hour day, and it is filled with everyone "just repeating shit."

However, it seems that the virtual format was a much better setup and led to even better results. Andy Cohen has also promised in his SiriusXM program Andy Cohen live that fans should be ready for a "big gathering,quot;.

the Vanderpump Rules The Season 8 reunion is the last Bravo special to be filmed remotely. the Atlanta Real Housewives The season 12 reunion was filmed remotely and aired last Sunday. The network also transmitted the remote control. Summer house Season 4 reunion.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



