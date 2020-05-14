Valerie Bertinelli talks about her complicated relationship with food and says that she is still learning to love her body

Eleven years ago, Valerie Bertinelli posed for a magazine cover in a small green bikini to show off her nearly 50-pound weight loss as a Jenny Craig spokesperson. At 49, Bertinelli had donned a bikini for the first time in 30 years to show the results of her hard work, but the actress now admits she didn't do the same for her mental health.

Talking with People In the magazine, Bertinelli explained that in 2009, when she posed for the cover, she was proud to show off her looks after nine months of strict diet and exercise. However, she admits she regrets it.

"There is a lot of pride and a lot of shame associated with that cover," says the beloved. One day at a time alum. “I worked very, very, very hard. Physically definitely. I wish God I had worked just as hard on my mental form. But when I don't work on what I'm eating, I'm going to start eating. "

Bertinelli is now 60 years old and is the host of the Food Network program. Valerie's home cooking. She says she is doing "mental and emotional work,quot; to address her troubled relationship with food. As a special correspondent for the Today Since January Bertinelli says he wants "to know what true joy feels like,quot;.

Bertinelli was aiming to lose 10 pounds for his 60th birthday, but then it turned into something else. She says her thought process changed and she began to realize that even though she would like to lose weight, it might not happen. This is when Bertinelli began to ask himself: “How do I love myself for what I am now? Today. In this body In this age. "

The actress says the answer to that question is "you have to do the internal work." Bertinelli admits that it has been very good for "covering it up and eating it,quot;. But now, she says with a smile that she would like to be good at something else.

Valerie Bertinelli, 60, says she worked "very, very hard,quot; to lose weight to cover her bikini https://t.co/HtogQi8COD https://t.co/HxWFe6l0KF pic.twitter.com/Unn5UumOa6 – Breaking news (@ FreebieNinja1) May 14, 2020

Bertinelli has been hosting live cooking classes from her Los Angeles home during the COVID-19 lockdown, and says many people have reached out to tell her they feel the same way about their relationship with food and learn to love their bodies.

Ad

Valerie Bertinelli also revealed that she still has the green bikini in a drawer, and the funny thing is that it is a "big size,quot;. She said that even at her lowest weight in decades, she was still wearing a plus size. When it comes to that, Bertinelli says we should celebrate everyone's form.



Post views:

0 0