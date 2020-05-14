Using a mask? You must still be socially estranged – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – "You have to think of all these measures as a kind of layering to protect yourself." It is this advice that Dr. Diana Cervantes, assistant professor and director of the MPH Epidemiology Program at the UNT Health Sciences Center, gives everyone.

Layers of protection include social distancing of a minimum of six feet, hand washing, and use of a suitable face covering.

"They have been found to be effective in stopping those large drops, but not 100%. Depending on how they are made and, of course, how they fit you, it can range from 30% to 75 to 85%," he said.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University studied human cough to understand how quickly and quickly cough drops spread, with and without a mask.

Using a mannequin, they used a mixture of glycerin and water to simulate a cough under a green laser. Without the mask, the drops traveled three feet immediately, six feet in five seconds, and nine feet in 10 seconds.

They found that the further the droplets advanced, the less dense they became but still had the ability to infect.

With the mask, the particles still scatter but don't go too far. The researchers found that they remain in the air for about three minutes.

That is why Dr. Cervantes says that it is safer for social distance even with a mask.

"It always reduces the drops, but it doesn't prevent all those drops from being expelled into the environment." So social distancing comes into play, "he said.

The CDC recommends a cloth that covers the face snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, and you should be able to wash and dry it without damaging or changing its shape.