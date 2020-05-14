US Pay TV Providers USA They lost 2.1 million subscribers in the first quarter, double the level of 2019 – Study – Up News Info

The largest pay TV providers in the United States lost nearly 2.1 million video subscribers in the first quarter, more than double the pro forma net loss of just over 1 million in the same period last year. .

%MINIFYHTML245a6cdf8936e03478f263eee691982918%

Leichtman Research Group, which reported the number, said it was the highest level of cord cutting recorded. While COVID-19 is certainly a factor, as it began to shut down the US economy. USA In mid-March, the research firm said it was more of a "cable than ever" problem than a cable cutter. Rather than abandoning the service, more customers are simply avoiding the paid package entirely.

%MINIFYHTML245a6cdf8936e03478f263eee691982919%

"The record net losses were in part related to the impact of the coronavirus, but they do not reflect solely the decline in consumer services," said Bruce Leichtman, president and chief analyst at the firm. "Several providers cited a decrease in connections as a key component of net losses in the quarter, rather than an increase in disconnections."

Related story %MINIFYHTML245a6cdf8936e03478f263eee691982920% Los Angeles coronavirus update: Mayor Eric Garcetti says: "I don't want to make Los Angeles a kind of police state"

The study looked at pay TV providers that represent 95% of the market, or around 83.9 million subscribers through cable, satellite, telecom and internet offerings.

Providers across the board have been moving to fine-tune their businesses in light of changes in the pay-TV ecosystem. For cable companies like Comcast and Charter, that means emphasizing broadband, where customer levels are increasing.

Satellite, a sector controlled by DirecTV and Dish Network, continues to lead the way in terms of the largest subscriber losses, losing 1 million in the quarter, compared to 810,000 in the same period last year.

The increase in losses was more severe for the top seven cable companies, which saw a decrease of 595,000 video subscribers, compared to 335,000.

Internet-delivered packages like Sling TV, AT&T Now, and Hulu + Live TV, initially called "tight packages" before adding networks and increasing prices, have not shown great hope that they would initially be considered. Players who publicly reported in the space lost 320,000 subscribers, compared to 225,000 net additions in the same period in 2019.