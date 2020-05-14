Up to $ 5,000 reward for information to help solve Walmart arson

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with a Walmart fire on May 4.

Abington Firefighters Responded to Walmart at 777 Brockton Ave. around 7 p.m. to investigate a "smoke condition,quot;, according to a department tweet public information officer.

The alleged arsonist may have lit two small fires to distract employees while stealing a bag of merchandise from the store, police told Boston25 News.

Now authorities are seeking to speak to a man who appears in two surveillance photos that the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the fire should call. Abington police Officer Brian Feely at 781-878-3232 ext. 5326.

People can also contact the arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229, which is part of the Arson Watch Rewards Program and sponsored by Massachusetts-based property and casualty insurance companies.

The program offers up to $ 5,000 in reward for any information that helps solve the case, according to a flyer.

"All calls are kept strictly confidential," the brochure said, and the amount of the reward will be determined by the scope of the information provided.