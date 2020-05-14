Universal Pictures has found a director for their reboot "Scarface,quot;

You know that "Scarface,quot; with Al Pacino we all know and love, well, Universal Pictures wants to go ahead and make a new one.

Universal Pictures has selected Luca Guadagnino to direct a reboot of "Scarface,quot; with the famous Coen brothers writing the latest version of the script, according to Variety.

Now, there were rumors on Twitter today that everyone, Michael B. Jordan, was in talks to interpret the new Scarface, but there was no confirmation that that was true. And Michael hasn't said anything about the rumors either,

So far, Universal seems to have its director and writers ready to adapt the story, which has actually been done multiple times, but its most recent 1983 classic starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer is probably the most famous.

The new photo is a reinvention of the central immigrant story told in the 1932 and 1983 films. It will be established in Los Angeles.

"Scarface,quot; will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark productions. Scott Stuber will be executive producer alongside Marco Marabito.

Guadagnino recently directed a new version of "Suspiria,quot; for Amazon Studios, starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Moretz. Prior to that, he directed the Academy Award-winning drama "Call Me by Your Name," which also earned him an Oscar nomination.

He is currently in postproduction on his limited HBO series "We Are Who We Are,quot;, starring Alice Braga and Kid Cudi. Guadagnino is also developing a new version of "The Lord of the Flies,quot; for Warner Bros.

Roommates, who do you have in mind to star in the remake of "Scarface,quot;? Whichever they choose, it is clear that they have great shoes to fill since the last version of the movie.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!