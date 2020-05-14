UFC fighter Anthony Smith gives himself teeth for reinforcement when Glover Teixeira erases him

Anthony Smith was beaten almost as badly as a UFC fighter can be defeated in his fight against Glover Teixeira on Wednesday.

The light heavyweight fighter (33-15, 17 KOs) lost by TKO to Glover Teixeira (31-7, 18-0) in the fifth round, although it was clear that Smith's corner or the referee should have stopped the fight earlier. of that.

Case in point: Smith handed his knocked-out teeth to the referee in the middle of Round 4, then told his corner "my teeth are falling out,quot; before the start of Round 5.

MORE: Fighters say Daniel Cormier's analysis in an empty spot helped them win at UFC 249

It was an absolutely brutal reminder of how ugly the sport can be, a point highlighted by the report of Smith's extensive injuries, according to ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani:

I just got off the phone with Anthony Smith. Injuries sustained tonight: broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth, and a cut under the right eye. One tooth in front and one in back, he said. His true teeth. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 14, 2020

Teixeira, to her credit, seemed to understand Smith's beating. The two could be heard chatting shortly after he forced Smith to give up his teeth to the referee.

Congratulations to Teixeira for good sportsmanship, and to Smith for suffering for it.