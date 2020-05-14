UFC Fight Night Results: Glover Teixeira Has Title Thoughts After Dominating Anthony Smith

Glover Teixeira aims for a UFC light heavyweight title race after extending his winning streak on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Brazilian recorded a fifth-round TKO victory over Anthony Smith behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida.

Teixeira (31-7) is on a streak of four straight wins, his best streak since 2013, and is looking for a title.

"You must open your mind, you must seek help when things start to go wrong and that is what I did," he told ESPN. "And here I am baby, running for the title."

Teixeira added: "What did Rocky Balboa say? It's not how hard you hit, but how hard they hit you and you keep going. That's what it's about, baby."

Smith at one stage told his corner that his teeth were falling out, before being overpowered by Teixeira in the final round.