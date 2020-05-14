Ubisoft Now Offers Free Assassin’s Creed Educational Tours of Greece and Egypt

Ubisoft offers free downloads of its educational tours of ancient Greece and ancient Egypt, which are based on recreations of the study of those worlds in Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the study announced today. Tours will be free until May 21.

You can download Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt from the Ubisoft website here, though you'll need a Uplay account to claim them.

Here is what is available at Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, according to Ubisoft:

Travel through 29 regions and discover hundreds of stations with tours of 5 different themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myths to learn more about the history of ancient Greece.

And this is what you can do in Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt:

The Discovery Tour allows you to freely explore the beautiful world of Ptolemaic Egypt. Learn more about their life, habits and customs, or let historians and Egyptologists guide you on one of the 75 available historical tours they have curated.

My colleague Andrew Webster said the Egypt-based tour felt "like one of those museum audio tours, except here you can climb a pyramid or ride a boat on the Nile while you learn," when he played it in 2018.