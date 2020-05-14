Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in the Philippines

MANILA – A typhoon that swept through winds of nearly 100 miles per hour made landfall in the eastern Philippines on Thursday after gathering forces while sweeping the Pacific Ocean, the state meteorology office said.
Typhoon Vongfong was slowly traveling west at about 10 m.p.h. when it made landfall at 12:15 in the northern Samar province of eastern Philippines, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Forecasters predicted it could drop torrential rains by Saturday on a wide area of the Philippines, including possibly Luzon, the country's largest island, which has a population of 60 million and includes the capital Manila.
Much of Luzon remains locked in due to the coronavirus epidemic, which could complicate emergency efforts if the storm hits the island with a particular force.
"This will definitely add to our emergency situation," said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte. "While the areas expected to be affected by the typhoon are not very devastated by Covid-19, we have established some guidelines."
He said that any family brought to the evacuation areas would have to observe strict social distancing guidelines. But judging by evacuations during previous typhoons, he acknowledged that "enforcing that would be a challenge."
The country's civil defense office said the storm could cause some damage to houses made of lightweight materials, and advised those living along the coasts to move to evacuation shelters.
Meteorological authorities said the storm was gathering force on Thursday. The place where it made landfall, San Policarpo, is a city of more than 14,000 people in the northeast of the island of Samar. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
"Along with heavy storm surges, this storm surge can cause life-threatening coastal flooding," Pagasa, the weather agency, said in a notice Thursday morning.
The Philippines is in a typhoon belt, and at least 20 storms, some of them deadly, generally strike the country every year.
In 2013, more than 6,000 people died when super typhoon Haiyan caused widespread devastation, mainly in the central city of Tacloban, which was inundated by massive storm surges.
The name of the storm, Vongfong, is derived from the Cantonese term for wasp.