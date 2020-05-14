‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ returns to CW in the fall for season 2 – Up News Info

The CW is gearing up for a few more scares on its fall schedule after ordering a second season of anthology series Two sentence horror stories.

The half-hour show will return in the fourth quarter on Wednesdays at 8pm.

The series originated as a 5-episode 2SH short-form digital series on go90 in October 2017 before moving to The CW Seed in October 2018. This led to the full version, which released on The CW on August 8. of 2019.

It featured eight independent half-hour episodes starring actors Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), among others.

Created and produced by Vera Miao (Best friends forever), Two-sentence horror stories It comes from the digital content studio Warner Bros & # 39; Stage 13. It features contemporary horror and haunting stories for the diverse and digital era. Inspired by the viral fiction of the two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series takes advantage of universal primary fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite the dizzying advances in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation, the things that haunt us remain the same.