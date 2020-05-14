TSR Updatez: Los Angeles County officially announces new "safer at home,quot; order with no end date

According to @foxla, on Wednesday it was officially announced that we will be home until things improve. "It is still safer to stay home, COVID-19 has not changed," said Ferrer.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer also stated that while we will be home for the next few months, the restrictions will gradually be relaxed as we go along.

"While Home Safer orders will remain in effect for the next few months, the restrictions will be gradually relaxed in our 5-Stage Recovery Roadmap, while making sure to keep our communities as safe as possible. during this pandemic, "said County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

He also stated that the county dates do not necessarily reflect the state dates.

"Literally half of the cases and half of the deaths are occurring in Los Angeles County right now," Ferrer said earlier this week.

The new order allows two additional categories of "lower risk businesses,quot; that can now reopen.

Now there is a five phase plan. We are currently in the initial phase of the second stage, as some companies have reopened: florists, retailers, golf courses, car dealerships, and trails. Soon, other low-risk companies, including all retail companies, except for those located in shopping malls. It also includes manufacturing and logistics businesses that supply those low-risk businesses, according to Fox LA.

Ferrer also reminded us that we must continue to practice social distancing.

"Everyone should continue to practice physical distancing at least six feet away and wear a clean cloth cover that safely covers both their nose and mouth when they are around people outside their home," the order says.

We are still prohibited from meetings of any size, unless it is within your immediate home.

As previously reported, on Tuesday, Ferrer initially stated that "most certainly,quot; for the next three months. That caused people to panic, especially with the initial order to stay home that expires on Friday, May 15.

