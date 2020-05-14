Trump refuses to wear mask on visit to N95 distribution center

%MINIFYHTMLa0a9825334d3e38a0130900b12369e1d17% Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

On a visit on Thursday to Owens & Minor Inc, a medical equipment distribution center, Triumph would not allow to be overshadowed by the vice president acquiescence to extended wear mask critics. Surrounded by men in masks, all staring at the mask boxes surrounding them, Trump walked yet another mask installations without mask.

The photos from the event are almost too ridiculous to be believed. The Hill reports that the distribution center has shipped "millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals across the country." In the photos, the shelves stored are clearly exposed, as Trump and his entourage renounce the patterns of social distancing on their tour of the warehouse.

Image: Getty

I just can't stress how many boxes of skins are in the Owens & Minor distribution center. There they have be at least a million masks in this photo alone. I am not a scientist or mathematician, but that estimate feels true and correct. Yet there is Trump, without a mask! How many White House employees do you have? positive result in this point? I am starting to lose count.

%MINIFYHTMLa0a9825334d3e38a0130900b12369e1d18% Image: Getty

G / O Media may receive a commission

Not surprisingly, outside the factory, the photographers and reporters accompanying him have noticed crowds of Trump supporters not socially estranged. They were not wearing Masks either, how am I supposed to talk about this? A maskless protest outside a mask factory where the maskFewer President visited to congratulate workers for sending many masks.

I didn't hit my head especially hard this morning, hitting it against my computer screen, and I dreamed of this illusion, right? This really happened. That is not a rhetorical question. This really happened, again. I keep telling myself that, and it doesn't get any less ridiculous. [The hill]

Feminism won, everyone. Plus Republican women maybe run for office in the next election that never before in history. Excellent! Let the bad CEOs and anti-choice protesters and religious fanatics and anti-vaxxers rejoice. It's Girl Power time!

NBC News Reports "More Republican Women Than Ever" Are Watching possible campaigns in 2020. Among them? Investment bankers, prosecutors, entrepreneurs. Some like Valerie Ramírez Mukherjee said they want to show that you can "be a Republican and be considerate, kind and diverse." Others, like former "foreign affairs officer" Anne Smith, She feels that the Republican Party is "losing female voters, and doesn't seem to be doing anything about it."

So how will we celebrate this great achievement in women's history? Maybe we should hit Kelly Loeffler for a ride on that private plane. A ski vacation at Sarah Palin's Alaska residence? It is still snowing near the North Pole, I think. I heard that Megyn Kelly is great at parties. And I've been told that Betsy Devos tells the funniest stories about female heads of the entire national education budget. We might even get some gossip out of the sleepover late at night from Meghan McCain. best famous friends I'm sure there's a Republican senator or aide somewhere whose the family owns a champagne producer. Let's get drunk and live it, ladies! Momentary achievements in women's rights Just don't come as often as they used to. [NBC News]