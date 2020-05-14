%MINIFYHTMLcd5177af24522b512317d6963911d33217%

President Donald Trump praised Colorado's response to the coronavirus, and its Democratic leader, at a meeting in the White House on Wednesday.

"They're both doing an excellent job, and it's an honor to have you in the White House," Trump told Gov. Jared Polis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican who was also invited.

The White House is dealing with an outbreak of his own coronavirus, and Polis said in a Facebook video Before his meeting with Trump, he was examined at the White House and returned negative.

Polis, who has been in regular contact with the Trump administration through the coronavirus pandemic, said the president invited him to meet in person and that he could not decline that invitation.

Other attendees at Wednesday's meeting in the Cabinet Room included Colorado Republican United States Senator Cory Gardner; Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of the state health department; Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a Colorado native.

Colorado officials wore masks at the meeting, while the president, Birx, and North Dakota officials did not. Polis took off his mask during an exchange with Trump.

Polis expressed optimism about Colorado's gradual reopening, which began late last month, ahead of any other Democrat-led state and long before most states.

"People are back, in a safer way," Polis told Trump. "It is not like this,quot;.

As evidence of the return of some commerce in the state, Polis said he had recently cut his hair.

"It looks good," Trump replied.

Trump asked how the Colorado ski industry is doing.

"I go there, as you know, and the ski slopes are fantastic," he told Polis, and the governor said he is hopeful that late-season skiing can resume soon.

Polis praised Gardner's work in helping Colorado acquire much-needed testing supplies, and Gardner returned the compliment: "The Governor has done a good job, and I appreciate that," he said.

Trump answered journalists' questions during the meeting.

Schools in Colorado are closed for in-person instruction during the year, and during his exchange with journalists, Trump indicated that he disagrees with that decision.

"Our country must return, and it must return as soon as possible," Trump said Wednesday. "I don't think the country will return if the schools are closed."

Trump also spoke out against the vote by mail.

"It is subject to tremendous corruption: cheating," he said.

Colorado, which is at the forefront of the mail-voting trend, has shown that this is not true. The state is widely considered to be one of the safest places in the country to vote, and the practice has been touted by Republican and Democratic state election officials alike. It also increases voter participation.

Neither Gardner, who was elected during Colorado's first mail-in election, nor Polis addressed the president's comment on the vote by mail.

"I am here to advocate for COVID-19, around the coronavirus, not to get into a debate or correct the president when he makes inaccurate statements about the reliability of the vote by mail," Polis said in a press call after the meeting.

He clearly made an effort not to irritate the President. When asked if he was impressed by Trump, Polis said, "He is the president we have," three times in a span of 14 seconds.

Polis said he and others, including Trump adviser Jared Kushner, met with the president for more than 20 minutes after the televised portion of the meeting. They discussed the tests and the need to increase supplies in nursing homes, the governor said.

Polis and Ryan, the director of health, flew to D.C. Wednesday on a commercial flight, which Polis told reporters that it caused him "some concern." He said his mission in Washington was to seek more federal support, including evidence of supplies and protective equipment, such as N95 masks.

Polis has said many times since March that he is deeply frustrated by the lack of testing infrastructure in this country. But the first-term governor, who was previously a US congressman. The U.S. has largely avoided public criticism of Trump and his cabinet, as it generally also avoids public criticism of Colorado Republicans.

When asked this week by fellow Reddit user what you think of the White House response to the coronavirus, Cops replied with the emoji "face with hand over mouth,quot;.

When asked Monday about his "reluctance to criticize,quot; the White House, Polis said, "I will work with anyone and everyone to help the people of Colorado."

At times, Polis has spoken out against preparing for and responding to the White House pandemic. In March, he told reporters: “I am furious because, as the leader of the free world, we are forced to close restaurants and bars, because the United States, unlike Taiwan, did not have enough evidence (of coronaviruses). "