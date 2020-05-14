Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mom reacts to threat of lawsuit

Instagram

Kimberly Alexander punches Cleveland Cavaliers player and baby mom Khloe Kardashian after the couple threatened legal action after the baby's secret drama.

Kimberly Alexander was quick to reply later Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threatened to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her. The woman who claimed to be the mother of the basketball player's third child insists that she tell the truth.

"Lies? Where's the lie? My truth will be heard," she wrote in her Instagram story. While he didn't directly mention Khloe or Tristan, he tagged the Kardashians-affiliated website Eonline that he just published a story to dismiss his paternity claims.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mom reacts to lawsuit

Khloe and Tristan sent a cease and desist letter and would sue if Kimberly did not stop their "malicious defamatory lies and deceptive fabrications." In the letter, Kimberly was accused of seeking "15 minutes of fame" after a DNA test showed that Tristan was not the father of her son.

When Kimberly first came out with her claims, she insisted that the DNA test was compromised because the lab was linked to the Kardashians. She demanded a second test.

In the cease and desist letter, Tristan's legal team said they agreed to conduct a second test on the condition that it be performed by an AABB-accredited laboratory.

Kimberly was initially represented by Lisa Bloom, but the famous lawyer fired her as a client after the case expired on a gossip blog.

Meanwhile, Khloe was rumored to be pregnant with her second child by Tristan. Many, however, were skeptical. They accused her and her mother. Kris Jenner of purposely creating pregnancy rumors to divert attention from the drama of Tristan and Kimberly.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star recently voiced her frustrations on Twitter," The nasty things you say about me for A RUMOR! I've seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me about a fake story. And if it were true … it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. "