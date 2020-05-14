Toya Johnson becomes intimate with Robert Rushing in a new video: Reginae Carter's mother is living her best life

Toya Johnson is a woman in life and she has no problem showing it to the world. The author and reality TV star recently visited social media, where she posted an adorable video that was shot at her home.

The video shows Toya dancing and cooking in the kitchen while singing alongside India. Viewers quickly learned that Toya was singing the love song to her fiancé Robert Rushing.

Toya makes Robert dance with her as she continues to sing the sweet tune. Fans are happy to see Toya living her best life with the businessman.

One person said this to the mother of two: “I can honestly say from the first day of meeting Red. I knew he was a good guy. I am very happy for your friend. #BlackLove 🖤 Yassssss this is what it's really about – I love you all so much. @toyajohnson ❤️ ".

Another commenter, who shed a tear over this sweet love story, stated, "I needed this smile this morning!" This is my favorite thing that you have published to me! Happiness, love and joy, and LA PAZ (AMEN) on both sides! I love!! #blacklovewins ❤️❤️ ".

A third follower wrote: “Yaaaaaaaaaassss, this makes me cry with JOY! God is good # blacklove🙌🏾 It is so good to finally see her in a loving relationship. Very happy for her.

This Instagram installer stated, “I know that his height makes you feel like his little baby. 🥰💞💞💕💕 The hug … your arms That has to be so warm 🤗 Do you realize how happy you must be to set up a camera and sing for a man? So cute ".

The couple has been sharing funny fake fight videos online.

Toya went after Robert for doing his training: "Why is that so? They almost teased me after forcing me to do all that shit. #Mylegshurt #impired

#Repost @mrrushlife with @make_repost

・ ・ ・

She wants to post all that cute shit on her page. I got the REAL workout, after Mother's Day after all the food and the pretty Daisies … # WNM #BooCamp #StayActive. "

Reginae Carter's mother added: “S / O to @mrrushlife for making me get up and train this morning. It was hard, but I did it … my face says it all. # #Thhestruggle #WNM. 💪🏾 "

Robert replied, "Oh, this is the photo you chose to post … No, let's show them what happened. 😭😭😭😭 #WNM,quot;

Toya is having so much fun.



