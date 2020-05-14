Tottenham star Alli suffers minor injuries after knife-tip robbery at home

Tottenham Dele Alli midfielder thanked fans for their support after reports surfaced claiming he had sustained minor injuries while being robbed at the knife point at his home.

The incident is said to have occurred just after midnight Wednesday (7 p.m. ET Tuesday), and police confirmed that Alli suffered a "minor facial injury after being attacked,quot; by two men.

There, he did not require hospitalization. The police will continue to search for the culprits.

"Police were called at approximately 00:35 on Wednesday May 13 to report a robbery at a residential address in Barnet," said a police spokesman.

"Two men managed to break into the property and stole jewelry, including watches, before fleeing. A male occupant of the property, in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment."

"There have been no arrests; investigations into the circumstances continue."

Police are said to be reviewing CCTV footage of Alli's home to obtain information on the suspects.

The 24-year-old confirmed the incident with a Twitter post, saying it was fine, although he called the experience "horrible."

"Thanks for all the messages. A horrible experience, but we are all fine now. I appreciate the support." the England international said.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Alli was "hit in the face,quot; during the robbery, when the Spurs star quarreled with the two culprits.

Alli has been isolating herself at home during the coronavirus blockade, she reportedly shared the space with her brother and her two companions, along with another friend.

The robbery incident comes just two months after Alli's teammate Jan Vertonghen suffered a similar scare at his north London home.

The defender was out of service in the Champions League in March, when his wife and children were held by four men in balaclavas and machetes, who took electrical objects.

Vertonghen's wife and two children were not physically injured in the incident.

Tottenham is stepping up individual training as he plans to return to the field next month under the plan to restart the Premier League project.

Before the suspension of the coronavirus in March, the Spurs were in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea, who are fourth.