Top 25 College Football Quarterbacks for 2020: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields battle for first place

Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State have an ongoing competition that started in the Elite 11 in high school, resumed at the Fiesta Bowl last season, and continues into the 2020 college football season.

Lawrence and Fields are the two best quarterbacks on FBS, and they have the stats and resumes to prove it. The Buckeyes and Tigers will be back in the mix for a national championship for that.

That doesn't mean another quarterback can't make it to the top. Sporting News brought LSU's Joe Burrow to 14th place last season before enjoying one of the best individual seasons of all time.

Sporting News ranks the top 25 quarterbacks for 2020.