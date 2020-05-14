Top 25 College Football Quarterbacks for 2020: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields battle for first place

Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State have an ongoing competition that started in the Elite 11 in high school, resumed at the Fiesta Bowl last season, and continues into the 2020 college football season.
Lawrence and Fields are the two best quarterbacks on FBS, and they have the stats and resumes to prove it. The Buckeyes and Tigers will be back in the mix for a national championship for that.
That doesn't mean another quarterback can't make it to the top. Sporting News brought LSU's Joe Burrow to 14th place last season before enjoying one of the best individual seasons of all time.
Sporting News ranks the top 25 quarterbacks for 2020.
Young hasn't snapped at the college level, but we're putting Mater Dei High School's five-star dual-threat quarterback here as an insurance policy. The talent is there to create an intriguing quarterback competition with incumbent Mac Jones, and Alabama coach Nick Saban will play the best option after missing the College Football Playoff last season.
Brennan has an impossible act to follow after Burrow, and game coordinator Joe Brady is gone. That said, quarterback 6-4 still has enough around him, including Biletnikoff Prize winner Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, to put numbers on a show where he has spent three years waiting his turn. That should ease the transition.
Clifford led the Nittany Lions to an 11-win season in his first season as a starter, and he did so with good decision making that translated to 2,654 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Clifford needs to be more decisive in games against ranked teams for Penn State to take the next step.
Nix was one of the most exciting freshman quarterbacks on FBS last season, but his hit-or-miss game came with a completion percentage of 57.6. Nix got more than enough big game baptisms in 2019, and led the Tigers to victories against Oregon and Alabama. That experience should be profitable as a sophomore.
Brewer improved as the season progressed and led Baylor to the Big 12 championship game and a place in the Sugar Bowl last season. He finished with 21 TDs and seven interceptions, but it was the added versatility of 11 TDs running that helped him make the leap. It gives freshman coach Dave Aranda a reliable choice in the top spot.
Mike Leach will come to the state of Mississippi and bring with him an experienced quarterback in Costello. Costello was transferred from Stanford, where he played in 29 games. He wasted time with a concussion and thumb injury last season. Expect large numbers on the happy pass offensive.
Josh Heupel's offense is friendly as a quarterback, and Gabriel's efficient play last season helped ease the loss of McKenzie Milton. Gabriel finished with 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It has to be a bigger threat, but the potential for a better season is there.
Jones must fight Bryce Young for the initial job, but the veteran quarterback had four starts with three or more touchdowns when he took on an injured Tua Tagovailoa last season. Jones effectively extended the ball to Alabama's wide receivers, and could easily be the starter in Week 1.
The fifth-year student revived his career at SMU, where he passed for 3,929 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the Mustangs' high-flying offense. SMU won 10 games last season, and with Buechele back, they'll be back in the mix for an American Athletic Conference championship.
White is also a fifth-year student and led the Tigers to an AAC championship and docked in the Fiesta Bowl after going through 4,014 yards, 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. White and freshman coach Ryan Silverfield are familiar, and that should lead to more high-performance production.
Sanders shone in the Cowboys' offense as a freshman with 2,065 passing yards, 628 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. He fits into an offense that also features Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, and that will keep the State of Oklahoma on the lookout for a Big 12 championship.
Trask stepped in for Feleipe Franks and took over the job with the Gators. Trask is an efficient passer: He completed 66.9 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. You will have a chance to play at the next level if you build on that success. Burrow was ranked number 14 on our list last year. Is it a good omen?
We are relying on the Lincoln Riley touch here. Rattler had a year to learn behind Jalen Hurts, and the five-star recruit has more than enough talent to work to keep the Sooners in line for another position in the College Football Playoff. Will Rattler be the fourth consecutive Oklahoma quarterback to make the trip to New York?
Mond is 17-9 as a starter with Jimbo Fisher in the past two seasons, and the veteran quarterback has improved his completion percentage and rushing yards each season. Mond has generated interest in the NFL, and he can improve it by winning a few more games in the SEC West.
Miami's quarterback game did not live up to expectations last season, but the addition of King and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee should lead to a much-needed restoration. King missed most of last season, but is capable of putting up monster numbers.
The Bulldogs found Jake Fromm's replacement at Newman, who represented 2,868 passing yards, 574 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns with the Demon Deacons last season. He will work with former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken in an effort to lead that long-awaited advance in Georgia.
Morgan passed for 3,523 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It fits in the offensive of P.J. Fleck, and favorite target Rashod Bateman returns. Morgan averaged 10.2 yards per attempt last season, a large number that shows the ability to push the ball downfield. The 6-2, 215 pound will try to lead a race for the Big Ten West championship.
Purdy continues to live up to expectations in the state of Iowa. He passed 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the cyclones, and is mobile enough to keep the defenses guessing with his legs. He has eight 300-yard games in the past two seasons and should accumulate more in the Big 12.
Daniels impressed in his first year with 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions with the Sun Devils last season, and he added 355 yards on the ground. He also put in five 300-yard games. Daniels should continue that development as a sophomore, and that will give the State of Arizona a chance at the Pac-12 South Open.
Slovis solidified the USC quarterback position after intervening for J.T. Daniels last season, and the freshman impressed with 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. That included four games with 400 or more passing yards. Slovis has the talent to push Trojans back to the Pac-12 South race and become the next Trojan NFL QB.
Book chose to return for his senior season, and will add to his total of 57 career touchdowns with the Irish. Book is 20-3 as a starter, a record that is underestimated given the pressure of playing that position at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly.
Ehlinger returned for his senior season, and high expectations return for Texas in 2020. Ehlinger has accumulated 68 touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns in the past two seasons. The 6-3, 230 pound continues to improve, and early season testing against LSU and Oklahoma remains the same. Ehlinger has the opportunity to lead that long-awaited advance.
Howell set the true first-year record with 38 touchdown passes last season, and a full offseason preparation with offensive coordinator Phil Longo should lead to better results as a sophomore. Howell had six 300-yard games last season. He is ahead of schedule in what should be a watershed year for the Tar Heels on the ACC Coastal.
Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after going through 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions on Ryan Day's offense. He added 484 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fields 'dominance of the Buckeyes' offense was transparent after the transfer, and that production should be even more efficient in his second season as a starter. That is a terrifying proposition for the rest of the Big Ten.
Lawrence has led the Tigers to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff championship game, and the Tigers will rank No. 1 in most preseason posts. Lawrence has approved 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the past two seasons and has rushed for 10 touchdowns. It's anything but a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Can you add the Heisman Trophy and a second national championship to your resume when you leave?
