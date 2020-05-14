Top 10 things to do indoors in Boston this weekend: May 14-17, 2020

With social distancing in full effect, this week's BosTen, as well as each subsequent issue for the foreseeable future, will be dedicated to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Do you have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or on the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

%MINIFYHTMLb1a6a8ae7c24b5753e85db507160771518%

Bring the North End to your home when Prezza, a Fleet Street staple, host a virtual wine dinner with Bob and Kelly Foley of Robert Foley Vineyards. Order the three-course wine dinner kit ($ 160 with pairings) on the Prezza website by 3 p.m. Thursday, then pick up the kit on Friday or Saturday. On Saturday, you can tune in to a Zoom meeting at 7:30 p.m., where you will hear Bob and Kelly tell you all about their vineyard and the wine they are drinking.

%MINIFYHTMLb1a6a8ae7c24b5753e85db507160771519%

Do you miss wit with fellow diners and drinkers at the trivia bar? You can still gather friends to virtually test your knowledge with Stump! Trivia, the largest provider of bar trivia in the region. Owned by the popular Q,amp;A website Sporcle, you can sign up for a Zoom game with Q,amp;A hosts across the United States any night of the week, including many local hosts who would normally stay in area bars and restaurants. You can even win gift cards for local restaurants at some of the games. If you sign up for the game at 7 p.m. On Thursday with local presenter Tricia, for example, you can win a gift card for Southie spot Local 149.

There are only so many ways to improve your spaghetti and meatball recipe. Get in Cheft, a new virtual opportunity to connect with a professional chef, many of them local, who will take a peek inside your pantry (just take a few photos to send them in), make a gourmet meal, and then join you in Zoom for cooking class virtual Some friendly faces on the list include Mike betts, Justin Shoultsand Derrick Teh. See you later, spaghetti and normal meatballs.

Katy Perry is partnering with Amazon Music for a live Q,amp;A and concert on Friday at 1 p.m., during which the pop star will perform her new song "Daisies,quot; live for the first time. You can send questions to Perry in advance through his Instagram.

Help celebrate Remnant Brewing's second birthday by attending a virtual yoga class on Saturday at 10 a.m. directed by Andrea Savino, longtime hostess. Somerville Brewery, which anchors Union Square's Bow Market, is accepting donations for the class, and is currently also selling beer. on your website.

%MINIFYHTMLb1a6a8ae7c24b5753e85db507160771520%

Despite the pandemic, ImprovBoston offers a full weekend of performances, broadcasting five shows live on Saturday and Sunday through the theater's Twitch channel. Like any good improv show, IB relies on audience suggestions, which are facilitated by Twitch's chat feature. While the shows are free, donations are welcome.

With countless graduation ceremonies canceled or postponed across the country, Facebook is giving something for graduates to enjoy this weekend with their own graduation celebration. Tune in Saturday at 2 p.m. for a graduation speech by Oprah Winfrey, words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles, and music by Miley Cyrus, who will perform her hit song, "The Climb,quot;.

We were hoping to give you information on whether to rent the new "Scoob!" For the whole family, an original story for the Scooby-Doo dog that solves crime with the voice of Mark Wahlberg. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. did not send out screeners prior to its home launch on Friday. Instead, we'll dive into the summer hit story and recommend "What's Up With Bob?", Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss's black comedy celebrating its 29th anniversary this Sunday and currently airing on Hulu. When neurotic Bob (Murray) follows his new fame-seeking therapist, Dr. Leo Marvin (Dreyfuss) to his Lake Winnipesaukee vacation home, the former begins to experience psychological breakthroughs while the latter slowly falls apart.

You don't have to listen to baking tips from Flour Bakery & Cafe founder Joanne Chang, but she just received a James Beard Award nomination for her new cookbook, Pastry Love, so, yeah, you should probably listen to her. The pastry guru will take IG live on Sunday at 7 p.m. to discuss this week's recipe for a low-fat vegan chocolate cake on her new show, Flour Love. Order the cake kit in the Flour app, or read the full list of ingredients here (The cakes must be done before the show).

Get your wallets out: The Massachusetts Restaurant Association and NECN are teaming up to host "One Night Live," a live-streaming telethon that will benefit the Greg Hill Foundation Restaurant Strong Fund. Tune in NECN.com and NECN's Facebook page Sunday from 7 p.m. At 9pm. to see the appearances of Boston chefs, including Colton Coburn-Wood, Tiffani Faison, Will Gilson, Jason Santos, Ming Tsai and others, plus live musical entertainment and a special message from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Restaurant Strong Fund helps restaurant workers who have been affected by COVID-19.