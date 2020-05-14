Tom Hardy wears mask in London while shopping

Image: Grating Image: Grating

It's a well-documented fact that actor Tom Hardy is drawn to any role in the movie that allows him to sexually mumble. behind some kind of facial coverage, leaving many lament The waste of hours we could have spent eating with our eyes eaten was sacrificed for commissing them. But since mandatory face-covering rules in cities introduce the problem of exuding personality without the benefit of a visible face, it's time for Tom Hardy to shine. His characters in Mad Max: Fury Road, Poisonand The dark knight rises leave Hardy specially prepared for the daily reality of the coronavirus facemasks and the resulting challenge of conveying feelings to strangers using eyeballs and body language.

But while Tom clearly loves masks and wears them extremely well, recent photos of Hardy's London grocery shopping with his wife Charlotte Riley present a new Hardy mystery: Why do you hate bags?

Although it is undeniable that the face maskHardy in a corner cellar is a rare treat in these dark times.and it looks like he might be going to a sexy and sexy war instead of going home to make soup …He also made, by my count, at least five round trips to haul several handfuls of produce from the grocery store to the car. Perhaps Tom's personal origin story includes the terror of the big tanks that stem from a childhood accident, leaving him with only one true weakness: a slight aversion to comfort.