Todrick Hall hopeful for the return of & # 39; The Greatest Dancer & # 39; after cancellation

WENN / Avalon

The & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; star, who joined the competition show for its second season, admits he was not surprised by the hack after learning about the social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus. .

Up News Info –

Todrick Hall She is confident that her BBC television show "The Greatest Dancer" will return to the air, after blaming the coronavirus crisis on her recent ax.

%MINIFYHTMLc62fd1c7a0cb8538579a304eb115dc4317%

The show, which also starred in the British pop star Cheryl Cole and ex "Joy"actor Matthew Morrison On the judging panel, they faced the aspiring dancers as they competed for a $ 62,000 (£ 50,000) grand prize, and the opportunity to perform on the UK television talent show "Strictly Come Dancing".

However, after just 2.8 million viewers tuned in for the most recent finale, in which Michael and Jowita they were crowned champions: the BBC bosses are said to have decided to disconnect the series.

Speaking to the UK Daily Mail newspaper, "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"The star Todrick, who joined the show for its second season, insisted:" When I found out about all the social distancing I was not surprised (it was canceled). "

%MINIFYHTMLc62fd1c7a0cb8538579a304eb115dc4318%

"If the public can't be there, it won't work," he explained. "It's like & # 39;The voice"without judges and swivel chairs".

However, the first "American idol"The contestant is hopeful of a comeback, adding:" I think there is hope (I could come back). We had a great time doing it, I and all the other captains loved it. "

"That show gives people an amazing experience to get creative. The production value is one of the best I've ever seen. And I love that it was about the dancers, they weren't in the background. It was all amazing: the costumes, staging, props, everything telling a story. "