Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins asks fans for help – See what she plans to do

Tiny Harris' daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is asking her IG supporters for help. Look at the message he shared on his social media account to create a dance.

Apart from this, Zonnique made headlines when she praised her mother, Tiny Harris for Mother's Day. He marked the event with an emotional message on his social media account.

‘Hello everyone, I need your help !! I am doing an official dance for #FTCU and I want to know which dance you like the most 💃🏽 Release A, B or C in the comments👇🏽 You have already sent me so many good Tik Toks 😩 Are you ready to dance with me? #FTCUchallenge, "Zonnique captioned her post where she is talking to her fans.

People seemed really excited and sent their kind thoughts to Tiny's daughter through the comments.

A follower said: ‘OMGAWD !!!! @zonniquejailee I can't choose! I like all 3 for different reasons. "

Apart from this, Zonnique shared a video a couple of days ago about IG inviting her IG fans to watch her family's show. Check out the clip that had his fans speaking in the comments.

One commenter said: "" It is not a damn thing to eat at this table "" and another follower posted this message: "He had the gall to tell her that she has not fared well in a marriage."

Someone said, "Tip, get out of your business now that you're a mom!" And another follower said, "Yes, I saw the episode where your family is so funny and I love you all."

Another follower posted this: ‘I love his whole family ❤️. You are all so cool 😎 ❤️ I love you all. Be careful, "and someone else wrote:" You didn't do the right thing in your marriage, so @ troubleman31 has no room to speak. "

Did you watch the Family Hustle episode this Monday?



