TikTok Prankster spills a tub of milk and cereal on the subway car

I literally don't remember the last time I took the New York subway. Maybe it was in late February or during the first days of March, but it's been over two months since I used public transportation, just another weird facet of this strange new world. I am grateful to have a job that allows me to work from home, as well as a car that has been crucial in ensuring that my boyfriend can attend his oncology appointments with minimal risk of getting covid-19 on the go. But there are countless New Yorkers who do not have this privilege.

The train journey has collapsed 90 percent compared to this time a year ago, but the subway is still full of essential workers every day. They are doctors and nurses, delivery couriers and restaurant employees, they are receptionists and mail distributors, pharmacy workers and supermarket employees. Almost every day, these disproportionately low-income, disproportionately black and brown people put on a mask and prepare for their journey, aware that even night cleanings don't deny the reality of traveling in a Petri dish of potential virus.

That's why it's particularly irritating that a jerk who was seeking TikTok fame decided to spill a bathtub full of fruity pebbles and a gallon of milk inside a subway car to laugh.

TikTok user @fckjoshy did the trick on a 4 train bound for the Bronx on Tuesday, sharing the two–part video with its 3 million followers.

"They gave me the munchies on the subway today, so I took out some cereal and started eating." He says @fuckjoshy in a voiceover. "People started looking at me, but I assumed they all recognized me for my OnlyFans."

He continued: "However, they all seemed really hungry, so I asked if anyone wanted cereal, and that's when it all fell down."

Other video documents his attempt to put the soaked cereal back in the tub as travelers try to find refuge in other parts of the train car; some moved to the neighboring car to escape the chaos.

It is worth noting that the train car is full of black and brown faces, except for @fuckjoshy, a white man who, unsurprisingly, did not consider the optics of this deeply unpleasant joke. But considering the fact that your TikTok account consists almost exclusively of very funny jokesHe probably didn't care about anything beyond the perspective of TikTok views.

There is no theater in the subway new: someone literally launched more than 600 insects on a crowded train in 2016 and called it art, but there is a unique kind of cruelty that forces someone to interrupt a subway trip during a pandemic. And apparently, the Metropolitan Transit Authority agrees.

The MTA retweeted the video on Twitter with the following statement: “A new low point: prank essential workers in the midst of a global pandemic. And have essential workers clean up your mess. Negligible."

New Yorkers have a love-hate relationship with the train, and while it's hard to long for the days of being crushed among sullen commuters in a crowded train car, there are many things to lose: the ritual of making a playlist stand in line ready for your trip, kids selling snacks for a dollar, and even the Showtime dancers who, whether you love or hate them, at least has some talent. Tough-eyed, talentless pranksters who have no qualms about covering workers with milk on their way home or to work have no place in this wonderful memory of precovid train life, and should consider getting scarce from here on out. .