TikTok broke privacy promises, groups of children say

TikTok, the popular app for making and sharing short videos, has breached an agreement it made with the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of children in the service, a coalition of 20 groups of children and consumers said Thursday.
Last year, TikTok It agreed to make major changes to resolve charges that one of its predecessor companies, Musical.ly, had violated the federal online privacy law for children. The alleged violations included the collection of names, email addresses, videos, and other personal information from users under the age of 13 without parental consent.
As part of the agreement, the video-sharing app agreed to obtain parental permission before collecting their children's personal information. It also agreed to remove the personal information, including videos, of children identified as under the age of 13 and to remove the videos and other personal details of users of unknown ages.
But consumer groups, led by the Campaign for a Free Commercial Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, said in a complaint to the F.T.C. that TikTok had not kept its commitments. Among other things, the complaint identified a series of videos posted by children under the age of 13 in 2016 that TikTok had not removed and that remain in the app.
The groups also identified problems with age verification for younger users. Last year, the app created a service for children under 13, TikTok for younger users, that prevents them from posting videos and does not collect their personal data. But the complaint says that a child who initially signed up for a TikTok account for younger users could instantly delete it and sign up for an account over the age of 13 on the same mobile device simply by using a fake date of birth.
(A journalist who tried this on Tuesday was able to set up an account for a user over the age of 13 after deleting a child account that he had registered.)
"For years, TikTok has ignored,quot; the children's privacy law, "perhaps trapping millions of minor children in its marketing apparatus and putting children at risk of sexual predation," said Josh Golin, executive director. of the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood. "Now even after being caught red-handed by the F.T.C., TikTok continues to break the law."
In an emailed statement, a TikTok spokesperson said: "We take privacy very seriously and are committed to helping ensure that TikTok remains a safe and entertaining community for our users."
TikTok's popularity is skyrocketing among Americans taking refuge in their homes during the pandemic. The app was downloaded approximately 11 million times by new users in the United States in March, nearly double the total in December, according to Sensor Tower, a company that tracks app usage data.
Members of Congress have raised National security concerns about the growing influence of TikTok and about the risk that the app may share user data with its parent company, ByteDance, a Chinese conglomerate. ByteDance bought Musical.ly for $ 1 billion in 2017 and merged it with TikTok, an app it already owned.