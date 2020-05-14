TikTok broke privacy promises, groups of children say

The groups also identified problems with age verification for younger users. Last year, the app created a service for children under 13, TikTok for younger users, that prevents them from posting videos and does not collect their personal data. But the complaint says that a child who initially signed up for a TikTok account for younger users could instantly delete it and sign up for an account over the age of 13 on the same mobile device simply by using a fake date of birth.