Thunderbirds to greet SoCal frontline workers with flyovers in San Diego, Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Operation America Strong will arrive in Southern California.

The collaboration of the Thunderbirds of the Air Force of the EE. USA And the Blue Angels of the US Navy. USA It has made its way across the country to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 15, health care workers, first responders, the military and other essential personnel in San Diego and Los Angeles will receive their greetings.

"It is an honor for our team to greet the countless Californians who are committed to keeping communities safe during this difficult time in our nation," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. "We look forward to giving viewers a poignant display of the American resolution that honors those who serve on the front lines of our fight against COVID-19."

On Thursday, the Thunderbirds released flight maps for each flyover.

morning #AmericaStrong the overpass serves as a salute to the front-line responders of COVID-19 in California. IMPORTANT CHANGE: The start time for the Los Angeles overpass changed and will now begin at 1:35 p.m. (not at 1:10 p.m.) #InThisTogether 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wnv7NqeGSH – Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 14, 2020

A formation of six high-flying F-16C / D Fighting Falcons aircraft will follow the flight routes over each city. Overpasses in San Diego will begin at 12 p.m. PT and last approximately 15 minutes. The overpasses in Los Angeles will begin at 1:35 p.m. PT and last approximately 30 minutes.

Find more information about Operation America Strong here.