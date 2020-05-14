Thousands of high school students may have to retake AP exams due to technical issues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML13e932f30502ce67942979f567a1d4d317%

– Thousands of high school students taking the AP exams may have to retake them due to technical problems.

The College Board says it has administered nearly two million tests so far, and about 1% of those students experienced technical problems.

The Board made the decision to offer evidence online due to the pandemic.

The students complained that they had trouble cutting and pasting their responses.

The College Board believes that an outdated browser on the student's device could be to blame. Others complained that they could not know if they had completed the test.

The College Board says it has made the screen more prominent and is encouraging students to take a screenshot of the page so they have a record of their exam.

%MINIFYHTML13e932f30502ce67942979f567a1d4d318%

The College Board said in a statement: “We share the deep disappointment of students who were unable to complete their exam, either for technical reasons or for other reasons. We are working to understand the unique circumstances of these students prior to the June makeup exams. Any student who had a problem during their exam will be able to take the test again. "

Click here for an updated page of troubleshooting tips.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources