Thousands Expected at Dallas Fair Park for Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be much-needed relief for people struggling to feed their families today in Fair Park.

The North Texas Food Bank and partner agencies will give away boxes of food.

The lines are expected to be long. The first two distributions in the park, since the start of the pandemic, attracted thousands of people. At 5:00 am. Thursday, four hours before the start of the event, the line was forming again.

The food boxes contain enough groceries to feed a family of three for a week.

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m., or when all supplies have been delivered.

Guests can enter the fairgrounds at Gate 2, on Perry and Haskell Avenues. Vehicles will not be allowed in the park until 8:15 a.m.

Organizers ask people to be patient, knowing that many desperately need food.

"In our latest distribution we distributed more than 130,000 meals to more than 2,000 homes and we hope it will be as big as that," said Brian Luallen, CEO of Fair Park First. "Certainly this crisis, this pandemic has affected many families and we are happy to help where we can."

Dallas police are available to help with traffic control, and the Texas National Guard will help load boxes into vehicles to ensure social distancing.

The distribution is only for uploading; Those in need without a car can contact the North Texas Food Bank for other ways to get help.