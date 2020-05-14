This is what you can expect from Friday's weather forecast.

Friday will feel like summer, and storms are possible later in the day.

Overnight rains will come out in the morning, leading to mostly cloudy skies, according to forecasters. The air will become quite humid. Temperatures will rise in the mid-upper 70s.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible.

Saturday looks dry and pleasant.

