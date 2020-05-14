This inflatable electric bike can be packed anywhere – BGR

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed an electric bicycle that is so compact that it fits in a backpack.

The bicycle, called Poimo, has an inflatable body that would protect pedestrians and the driver in the event of an accident.

The current version of Poimo is just a prototype, and the team that developed it says the end product will be lighter and even more portable.

Significantly fewer people are concerned about commuting these days, with an ongoing global health crisis and all that, but that doesn't mean there is no room for innovation in personal transportation. The Poimo electric bike, developed at the University of Tokyo, is definitely innovative, and it also fits in a backpack.

The secret to Poimo's ultra portability is that it is inflatable. Yes, it is an inflatable electric bike that you can really ride. It sounds a bit silly, but that's a small price to pay for taking a vehicle out of your backpack.

The team that developed Poimo wanted to emphasize portability above all else. That's pretty obvious by design, but it also means it's not the most practical vehicle on the planet, and preparing it for a pilot requires more than a few steps.

To start, you must inflate the main body. That means you will need a portable electric pump or a manual pump, but the latter would take quite a bit of time. After the body is exploded, components such as the front handles, wheels, battery and motor must be installed. How Gizmodo He notes that the research team Poimo developed says that this prototype does not necessarily reflect a finished product. There is a possibility that this process can be simplified and at the same time reduce the total weight of the vehicle's components, which currently weighs around 12 pounds.

"We envision,quot; soft mobility, "which is a new type of personal mobility made of soft, lightweight, and inflatable materials," the team explains. “A soft body allows for safer user interactions with pedestrians and drivers; The lightweight and inflatable properties allow users to easily carry it around as a "portable device,quot;, deflating, folding and packing it, for example in a backpack. "

I mean, it certainly sounds great, and aside from the time it would take you to build it in the middle of a sidewalk, it also seems pretty convenient. Riding a non-injury electric bike if you accidentally hit someone is a great idea, even if the product itself looks a little, well, weird. Whether people are really willing to buy something like this depends on other factors that have yet to be determined, such as battery life, range, and price.

