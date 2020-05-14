This $ 28 swimsuit has 3,064 Amazon 5-star reviews

Why are reviewers obsessed? Hear everything about it:

%MINIFYHTMLdb13a5faacf510617655cfab47669b5622%

"I'm on a cruise with my husband and another partner and I was looking for outfits that would make me feel sexy without looking like a fool. This outfit did it for me!"

"It makes me feel sexy, comfortable, and undercover."

"I have NEVER come across a suit that offers so much coverage and is perfectly flattering. I walked all over my house today in this swimsuit to see if it would come up and never did. I have a decently long torso and longer legs. The suit It is long enough to fit and there is still a lot of stretch left in the suit.

The breast pads are perfectly positioned. The mid-mesh shows the right amount of cleavage for a little spice, and the routing around the stomach hides anything you want others to see now and gives your tummy a little hug to soften everything. "

"It was tight enough to give some body shaping support, quality material, and covered in all the right places. Very Satisfied! Much better quality and fit than the more expensive suits I've bought in stores popular brick and mortar !! "