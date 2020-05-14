These are the Bundesliga teams to follow as football goes big on the world stage

There will be sports. Real sports. Live sports. Major sports leagues. It is not another great game from the past, where if you did not remember the result, your TV directory is very happy to remember you before sitting down to watch. And not a documentary about a great team or player from a long time ago.

What we get with the German Bundesliga returning to the regular season football competition on Saturday morning, with a clash between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04, which is in sixth place, is one of the major sports leagues. of the world that plays real matches whose results have real consequences.

With fake fans, we have been told.

Really, at least one team in the league, Borussia Monchengladbach, has been selling to fans the right to have cardboard cutouts of their resemblances placed in the stands at home games. And the response has been enormous. That's how eager those who love German football are to see the league's resume.

But what about us? What about those who love sports and soccer but haven't invested much in following the Bundesliga to date? The United States has its own Division I league, Major League Soccer, and the English Premier League has been the most popular European national league here for two decades. There are plenty of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City fans, but none of those teams are active right now.

The Bundesliga is what we have, so we consulted with some of this nation's soccer experts and fans to see which teams suggest American fans should follow:

Jason Davis, host, "United States of Soccer,quot; on Sirius / XM: "I think it's really difficult. I've been through this process. It's good radio fodder: I'm an American, I'm doing a football program, so I'm definitely going to lean towards a team with an American on it. Josh Sargent is in a relegation fight with Werder Bremen. Zach Steffen is injured in Dusseldorf. Timmy Chandler is in Eintracht Frankfurt, but nobody cares about Timmy Chandler. I love John Brooks as a player, but he is a calm and unassuming figure and he is established. So which I think is really hard not to land in Dortmund because Gio Reyna is 17 years old, son of an American legend. They already had Christian Pulisic. And they are the German Red Sox; they are not the team that spends the most, but they have the influence to defeat the big bad monster (Bayern Munich). They drive that line very well being a well-funded team that can compete at the highest level, but still feel like a people's club. "

Michael Lewis, Front Row Soccer, Dean of American Soccer Writers: “The easy way out would be to say Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund. But I am going to choose Dortmund, anyway. Dortmund, which beats Bayern by four points, has a history of securing promising American teenagers (Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna come to mind) and letting them develop. What a fantastic opportunity for US soccer fans. USA To see Reyna go to the next level! Second choice for RB Leipzig because former New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams is there. When healthy, it can impact a game.

Pat Brennan, FC Cincinnati beat writer, Cincinnati Enquirer: “Are you a fan of American football and are you looking for an adrenaline rush to close the Bundesliga campaign? Fortuna Dusseldorf, threatened by relegation, is exactly the club you should follow. The club must provide ample suspense, as it is currently third from the bottom of the table. Players of the US national team USA Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales are also on the side, so there is an added advantage, although Steffen is injured and it is unclear when or if he will return to action. "

Jon Lipsitz, director of the NPL academy at San Ramon FC, former Kentucky women's coach: “For me FC Bayern Munich. Yes, this means that I risk being accused of cheering on the top team, but this fandom goes far behind. Tradition, excellence, and this year's team can score some incredible goals. Can they hold onto lead on top of the table?

Andrea Canales, freelance soccer journalist: “For many Americans, the default team to support is Borussia Dortmund. Der BVB not only developed one of today's top American players, Christian Pulisic, but he may also have the next American star on his list now: Giovanni Reyna, son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna. Who wouldn't want an excuse to see young Reyna enter the world spotlight? The club regularly competes for titles, but is not so monstrous as to win them, they are expected to be expected rather than special. "

Rob Miele, head coach, Belle Vernon Area (Pa.) High: "If I had to try to persuade an American to support a team in the Bundesliga, it would be Borussia Dortmund. The club is probably familiar to some because this is where Christian Pulisic became a great name. Dortmund's fan base is like no other in terms of dedication. His style of play is very fast and electric. They like to score goals, which is what a new football spectator would want to see. They have a roster of young players, including Gio Reyna, who appears to be a future cornerstone of the US men's national team. USA

Joe Dilling, host, podcast "Indy Reds,quot;: “I think it all depends on how you see yourself. If you tend to be a glory hunter (Yankees, Patriots, etc.), FC Bayern is your club. They have a lot of history, they win the league most years, they are the richest, typically the best career. The maverick choice has to be Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool fans like BVB for a number of reasons, including the passion for The Yellow Wall and the singing of "You’ll Never Walk Alone,quot;. They have one of the most exciting English talents at Jadon Sancho. However, I will pay attention to two teams: Schalke FC and RB Leipzig. And Schalke to see one of my favorite Americans, Weston McKennie. While Christian Pulisic makes the headlines and is Landon Donovan's second coming, McKennie is my choice because of his flexibility to play anywhere in midfield. If he can stay healthy, my podcast brothers and I think he would be a great player to add at Anfield. Leipzig is a team that I really like. Any discussion of RBL begins and ends with Timo Werner. He is absolutely amazing. From the American point of view, Tyler Adams must excite him. A very exciting talent whose future is bright.