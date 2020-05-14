The writer of & # 39; Black Mirror & # 39; will walk away from COVID-19 references for fear of lack of authenticity

WENN / Avalon

Although his successful Netflix show has built a reputation for its troubling portrayals of the future, Charlie Brooker admits that "he is not writing stories about companies that are falling apart right now."

Up News Info –

Charlie Brooker will not use the coronavirus pandemic as inspiration for an episode of his dystopian drama "Black mirror"- as encouraged by people's response.

%MINIFYHTML2dcdbb83bcda03c342caa11d949d304718%

For five seasons, the British screenwriter's blockbuster Netflix show has built a reputation for his troubling portrayals of the future, but has focused on writing comedies while locked up at his London home.

%MINIFYHTML2dcdbb83bcda03c342caa11d949d304719%

And Charlie says that when he gets to write the sixth season, fans shouldn't expect many references to COVID-19, as he feels that people have admirably responded to the public health crisis by taking care of their neighbors rather than behaving as if they were in a crisis situation. Nightmare plot "Black Mirror".

%MINIFYHTML2dcdbb83bcda03c342caa11d949d304720%

"I'm not writing stories about societies that are falling apart right now, so read what you want," he tells The Guardian. "If you look at the classic dystopian stories, he becomes every man for himself right away."

"Actually, in this crisis, what happened is that you're more likely to be sitting inside looking at 'Tiger King' and worrying that your neighbor is fine and asking if they need you to bring a bag of potatoes or what Whatever it is. Happening right now is so much more consistent and encouraging. "

In fact, he is concerned that if he were to write a plot of "Black Mirror" that relied heavily on the effect that COVID-19 has had on the world, viewers would dismiss it as inauthentic.

"Right now, if you were to try to write a story about a pandemic that is sweeping the world and everyone immediately confronted it, a lot of people would look at it and say, 'Well, that's not what happened.' So there's a lot space for grim stories and horror movies. I just think it needs to be approached slightly differently, "explains the 49-year-old man.

Charlie returns to British television screens with "Antiviral Wipe," his satirical version of Life in Running of the Bulls, airing on Thursday (May 14) at 9 p.m. on BBC Two.