The winner of season 40 of & # 39; Survivor & # 39; plans to use prize money for financial security amid crisis COVID-19

After beating Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald to be champion of & # 39; Survivor: Winners At War & # 39 ;, Tony Vlachos ensures that he will not get the same vehicles for him and his wife.

Up News Info –

Tony Vlachos will make the best of your "Survivor"Prize money amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after being crowned champion of" Survivor: Winners At War, "the 46-year-old reality star admits he will seek financial security using the $ 2 million prize he won from serial competition.

%MINIFYHTMLf1b2ea4948106b42afc827c7a6391ba618%

"It opened my eyes to see how [important] financial security is. Anything can happen," the police officer told ET after the end of Wednesday, May 13. "Right now we are going through people who lose their jobs." He added: "The first million I made from & # 39; Survivor & # 39 ;, I invested in many properties … the best I can do is pay those mortgages and be safe."

%MINIFYHTMLf1b2ea4948106b42afc827c7a6391ba619%

%MINIFYHTMLf1b2ea4948106b42afc827c7a6391ba620%

When asked if he would get compatible vehicles with his wife, Tony replied, "My wife and I are fine. We will just relax and watch our children live their lives to the fullest." Then she revealed that she promised to buy her children "little karts with gas", which they spill even more: "They are so excited about that. One pink, one blue."

With his victory on Wednesday, Tony joined Sandra Diaz-Twine as the second winner of "Survivor" twice. He had previously won "Survivor: CagayanHowever, when asked who is the greatest of the best, he was quick to point out: "It is very difficult to say." However, he noted: "But all I can say is this season, I think that i am the best. For me, that's how it is. "

During the conversation, Tony confessed that watching the video of him sobbing after hitting Sarah Lacina in the fire-making competition she reduced him to tears. "I was crying. He brought me back to that moment and I was devastated," he explained. "Sarah is the most powerful person I have ever met." He added: "So I give him credit, he is a brave and brave human being."

In the season 40 finale, Tony came out as champion after beating Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald with 11 of 16 votes of members of the jury.