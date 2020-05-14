"The window is closing to address the pandemic" – Up News Info

A whistleblower who was kicked out of the Department of Health and Human Services warned a House of Representatives committee Thursday that "the window is closing" to address the coronavirus pandemic, blaming the Trump administration for failing to act quickly to address the crisis. .

Dr. Rick Bright's testimony before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee was taken by CNN and MSNBC. Fox News led the opening part of the hearing, but then turned to coverage of the Michael Flynn case.

Bright was removed in April from his position as director of the HHS Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, tasked with developing a vaccine and other measures to combat the virus. He claims he was transferred to another agency after ringing his arm about the urgency of the virus and then expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of a possible coronavirus treatment, chloroquine.

However, in his initial comments, he warned of the dangers of not preparing better for a possible second virus outbreak.

"The window it is closing to address this pandemic because we do not yet have a standard centralized coordinated plan to lead this nation through this response, "he said.

He said that "without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history."

Bright was transferred to a position as senior advisor at the National Institutes of Health.

Before Bright testified, President Donald Trump tweeted about him. “I do not know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, I never met him or heard of him, but for me he is a disgruntled employee, he does not like or respect the people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should not work anymore! for our government! ”