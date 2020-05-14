The Wildlife Group says this "voracious,quot; invasive lizard should be "shot in sight,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML8bfb0620edc854cf0c42cffe2c4a58c417%

– A South American invasive lizard that officials in Georgia are trying to eradicate "should be shot on sight," says a reptile conservation group.

The Argentine black and white Tegu lizard was recently found in Tattnall County, in southeastern Georgia, according to the Orianne Society. Biologists believe the lizards are also in Toombs County, reports CNN.

The Orianne Society describes the invasive lizard, believed to have been introduced to Georgia as escaped or released pets, as a "voracious predator,quot; that has taken advantage of wildlife in Florida.

"Tegus seen in Georgia can and should be shot on sight," the group wrote on Facebook Monday.

The lizard can eat "almost anything it wants," said John Jensen, a biologist with the Wildlife Conservation Section of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Lizards grow to about 4 feet in size, weigh about 10 pounds or more and live up to 20 years. They are black to gray with speckled white bands on their bodies. Females can lay about 35 eggs in a year, the department said.

DNR is asking the public to report any sightings of the reptile to aid them in their efforts to track down and eradicate the lizards.

"If you can safely and humanely dispatch the animal, we encourage it and we also want that information," Jensen said.

