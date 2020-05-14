The video of Porsha Williams with her mother, Diane flaunting her best assets while riding a bike has amazed fans

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account with her beautiful mother, Diane, who is riding her bike. Take a look at this amazing lady who looks gorgeous down the street.

Cu Scuze me Mister Mailman 🚐 watch out! It is not safe on these streets! @msdianeofficial just try to get some air, "captioned her Porsha video.

A worried follower said: Dónde Where's your helmet? Wigs don't count. Protect Mama Diane at all costs, "and someone else posted this message:" The mail person said they had to deliver the packages on time in Chile. "

Another commenter posted this: "Babyyyyy, that postman going around and getting @ porsha4real,quot;, and another follower said: "Here I come Diane to travel with you, wait now you're going to go fast,quot;.

Another follower said, "ENJOY your time with your mom awww PLEASE PROTECT your family," and someone else posted this message: "You better slow down because if he makes Mom fall, we'll have to hit him with the fist." .

Aside from this, Porsha made sure to flaunt its Porsha-pampered merchandise again. Check out his recent post here:

& # 39; Settle into a game of my sheets @PamperedByPorsha ❤️ I know you are going to love the quality of this line as much as I do. These blades are so soft, they have the perfect fit and come in a selection of colors❗️FREE SHIPPING❗️ Hurry up and get yours while supplies last 🚨 ONLY AT PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨 I love your feedback! Keep coming and remember TA️TAG ME⚡️ in your photos with your new sheets 😘😘 ’Porsha captioned a photo of herself in bed with her amazing sheets adored by her fans.

People always praise their line of sheets and a follower also had some nice words about them here: ‘I must say I love your sheets, I was worried because you don't have a thread count! But they are made of quality material. "

In other news, Porsha was amused in quarantine these days. He is dancing alongside his sister, Lauren Williams, and these two definitely have a better time.



