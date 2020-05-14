The verdict is; Q&A about series creator: Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: The report includes details on the end of season 3 of How to escape murder.

The end of tonight's ABC series How to escape murder It was full of twists and turns, but fans finally got answers to some pressing questions, most importantly, whether Annalize will be acquitted of her crimes.

This is what happened.

The season finale, titled "Stay," begins with a courtroom shooting and chaos ensues. We have more context on that later.





The show goes back three days earlier, where Annalize (Viola Davis) is panicking after learning of Hannah's death. Frank (Charlie Weber) is believed to be the perpetrator, having just learned a very shocking news about his parents: He was born from an incestuous relationship between Hannah and her ex-brother / Annalize's ex-husband, Sam. It is later implied that Governor Birkhead (Laura Innes) was behind his murder.

Looking for answers about her "mother," Frank, he holds Hannah's lawyer at gunpoint and retrieves a flash drive, which later turns out to be a game changer in the Annalize case.

Elsewhere, Bonnie (Liza Weil) is understandably concerned about Frank, as she was the one who revealed the truth to him. She visits Laurel (Karla Souza) looking for him, and Laurel acknowledges that Bonnie and Frank are made for each other. "If anyone can make him happy, it will be you," she says.

Eventually Frank and Bonnie get together and Franks tells Bonnie that "I should have put a bullet in my head" because that would be better than what you did ", referring to the fact that Bonnie was the one who revealed the truth to her.

Believing that Gabriel (Rome Flynn) could be the surprise witness who will testify against Annalize, Franks bribes him so that he does not take the position against Annalize and tells Gabriel that Sam ordered him to kill Lila (in Season 1).

Back in the courtroom, Laurel's father, Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales) takes the position and, of course, denies any connection to the governor. Instead, he points the figure to Annalize and Tegan (Amirah Vann), accusing them of conspiring against him. Jorge is finally killed in prison.

Lies and guilt weighed heavily on Connor (Jack Falahee) throughout the season, and he wonders if it should be cleared up. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) threatens to divorce Connor if he does not fight for the same treatment as Michaela (Aja Naomi King), which will give him probation without jail time. Connor goes to Agent Lanford (William R. Moses), who quickly offers Connor a new deal. Connor, suspicious of Lanford's motive, rejects the offer.

Connor confronts Oliver after discovering that Oliver had orchestrated the new agreement by offering to testify against Annalize. Facing prison, Connor abruptly demands Oliver's divorce, feeling it's his fault that Connor has mingled in the life of the crime. He tells Oliver that he no longer loves him.

Back in the courtroom, the Governor takes the position and, as expected, denies any involvement in the murder of Nate Lahey. Mr. Annalize counters his claims with a recording of the flash drive that Frank had recovered in which Hannah, in a phone call with Xavier Castillo, he names the governor as the murderer.

Langford offers Nate a new settlement for this father's wrongful death in the amount of $ 20 million. When Annalize finds out, she prepares to discredit her testimony by mentioning her own dark past.

During his interrogation, Nate lies on the stand and says that Annalize never accused him of Lila's murder (a flashback recounts when Annalize confesses to Nate that he actually prepared him for her murder). Instead, he blames Hannah for incriminating him to connect Annalize to Sam's murder. It also reveals that Langford is responsible for Asher's death.

Nate tells Annalize that he can finally let go of the hatred he harbored towards her. "If I'm going to go ahead, and I mean For real keep going, I have to own my side of the road, and that was today. "As a parting gift, he delivers the confession of Annalize Wes, which he found in Xavier. She burns it and advises him to" take responsibly how it ended here " .

Sitting with Nate's words, Annalize contemplates whether she deserves to go to prison for all the bad things she has done in her life. "It's easy to want to win when it's right," laments his mother, Ophelia (Cicely Tyson).





The day of closing arguments has arrived. Anna makes a bold decision to "unmask" before the jury. She reviews a list of heinous things she has done. "I'm a bad person? Well, I took off the mask, so I'm going to say yes. "He then lists a series of labels that describe him as he throws himself at the mercy of the court.

While the jury deliberates, Tegan confesses that she is in love with Annalize, which has been evident throughout the season. Anna admits that she cannot promise to make Teagan happy and that is what she deserves.

The verdict finally comes after a long curmudgeon trial. Annalize is declared innocent of all murders!

After the trial, Connor is taken to prison and thanks Oliver for showing him how to love. Michaela, who felt her childhood was prison enough for her, tries to comfort Oliver, who rebukes that it should have been her. A distraught Michaela tries to approach Laurel but to no avail. In the end, it is revealed that Michaela became a judge and it is clear that she was cut off from the rest of the group.

Outside of court, Annalize holds a press conference condemning the FBI and the governor. Elsewhere, a tearful Frank is visiting the grave of Annalize and Sam's unborn son, whom he was responsible for killing. In his last attempt to correct his mistakes, Frank then goes to court and it is revealed that he was responsible for the shooting. Bonnie tries to stop him, but it is too late. Frank shoots the governor, and he and Bonnie are shot in the crossfire. Both finally succumb to his injuries.

The final moments of the finale reveal some huge twists. Annalize's funeral has been teased throughout the season and finally revealed what time period she had died in. It turns out that she lived to an advanced age, although the cause of her death is not revealed. Also, we learned that the Wes we thought Wes was was actually his son and Laurel's, Christopher. Here's the trick: Christopher is now teaching a How to Escape Through Murder course. As Christopher is about to start his lecture, a current Annalize appears in his classroom, and the two exchange smiles before he disappears.

Does this mean there could be a possible spin-off? The Up News Info reached creator Pete Nowalk to unpack the finale and more.

DEADLINE: So How to escape murder Finally it's over. How do you feel now? Is this moment something bittersweet for you?

PETE NOWALK: I really enjoy it because I see how inverted all our fans are. When you keep doing so many episodes and there is so much television in the world and I'm just watching on my social media and I'm really realizing how hardcore our fan base is. That makes me very happy because you forget that people care and everyone tells me that they are really afraid of what is going to happen or are nervous and frustrated that it is only an hour. To me, that's like a big crash on those five. I am proud of the writers and I and my actors and I that we create something that people still enjoy.

DEADLINE: I don't think anyone has guessed how this show would end. Was this the ending you have always imagined or has it changed over the years?





NOWALK: It was not the end that I always imagined because I never imagined one. I only go from season to season. But, the last pause after the fifth season, I had the idea that we could play with who killed Annalize, but in reality the answer is that nobody killed Annalize. The way we could do that is to use (Alfred Enoch) to make people think it was Wes, but it's actually Christopher. The magic that he's old enough for that to be true and that he was available and generous enough to come back and film all of this with us. Laurel and Wes had a baby, all of that was really random, but it led perfectly to the final twist and really to the final scene of the series that felt very satisfying, intriguing and mysterious, but also final for me.

DEADLINE: The show is known for its twists and turns, and especially with the last six episodes, there were plenty of them. How difficult was it to unite everything in the story?

NOWALK: That was definitely challenging and I think we probably didn't put it all together. Finally, the writers and I decided to put together the things that worried us the most, which are our main characters. It was fine with me if we couldn't specifically show you how Laurel's mother died, I think I have an answer for that, but for me, that wasn't the story that mattered most to me. I cared about what happened to our people the most and we just kept it on the road and when we had to sacrifice certain mysteries along the way, this is how television works.

DEADLINE: Were there other stories you thought you couldn't find?

NOWALK: I could probably have done another season of stories and they're still coming to me. Like Tegan and her backstory and how she really was forced to work for the Castles. We could have remembered how Tegan helped Laurel disappear. We could have filled in a lot of holes and made interesting stories, but never say never that we won't answer them, but I think for now we answered all the greats.

DEADLINE: I have to ask, since in the end we see that Christopher is teaching the same course as Annalize, could it be a setup for a possible spin-off?

NOWALK: That was never the intention when we wrote it. Again, I will never say never. Right now I would love to write about something different. I have many other interests and I think I want to escape the role of murder, but never say never. But that was never the intention, it was more really this idea that Annalize at her core was a teacher and that her legacy lives on.

DEADLINE: Why was it so important that Connor go to prison?

NOWALK: Connor has always been shaken with guilt and I think this very strong moral code says that anything bad you do will come back to haunt you. So I think he believes in crime and punishment. I think for him the only way he could get rid of all this sin is to pay the price and that allows him to repent and clean himself.

DEADLINE: Was it the same for Frank? Throughout the season we saw that he knew he had a problem now that he found out what it was all about and then, in the end, we see him facing the governor in that last scene. Frank freeing himself?

NOWALK: I think Frank, in the middle of the finale, was in stunned, shocked, horrifying, and loathsome mode, so what he was really experiencing right now was his original sin that was causing Annalize to lose her son, who turned out to be her brother. He couldn't get over that guilt because he saw how Annalize's life really dissolved from that tragedy and he just needed to do something to fix it.

It must be argued that he was really wrong to do so, but Frank always marched with his own drummer. I think it was basically a suicide mission because that was all he saw that was possible for him at the time, right or wrong.

DEADLINE: The incest story, it was revealed that Frank is a son of Sam and his sister, Hannah. Was it something that was always going to happen or did that story come up in the writer's room for a later season?

NOWALK: From the beginning of the show, when we introduced the character of Hannah, I always felt that there was something twisted that happened in that house before Annalize lived there. Even to the point where Annalize mentions Hannah in that first season that she suspects Hannah has an interest in Annalize.

To bring it to a kind of disappointment, incest is not a soap opera device that we intended to make. It may seem like this many times, but sexual abuse at home is much more common than we think. Much of our program has been trying to shed light on the reality of abuse and the reality of what survivors have to do to overcome that. So this seemed to fit thematically with many of the stories we were telling. It wasn't always the case that Frank was going to be his son, but what I loved is that it really made a lot of sense to me on the show.

For example, why does Sam allow Frank to stay after learning that he was responsible for the baby's death? Why was Sam so involved in Frank's life? Why was he so concerned about Bonnie's relationship with Frank? It all made sense to me once we found out that that was his son.

DEADLINE: What made the decision to kill Frank and Bonnie at that time?

NOWALK: That was a really difficult decision and we debated it forever in the writers' room. He just felt true to what would happen at the time. I wanted the best for Bonnie, I love her as a character, I love Liza Weil's portrayal of her and I wanted her to have happiness. I think that's why it felt good that there had to be a tragic ending for the people we also wanted happiness for because that's what happens in the real world, especially when you've been through the shit these guys have been doing.

DEADLINE: Annalize's final argument, I think it has to be one of the most emotional monologues I've ever seen. Can you talk about that scene?

NOWALK: That was actually one of the easiest scenes to find. It really is Annalize's last position for her and what she wanted was for Annalize to tell who she was, and so tell you about her life so that the public can remember where she started and what she overcame. How the topic of wearing a mask has been really important in the show and I think that people everywhere use a mask to get through life and succeed. That was causing him a lot of pain, so he wanted him to take off his mask. Then of course you add Viola's interpretation of speech and performance on top and it goes from being something really simple on the page to something epic.

DEADLINE: It was very powerful.

NOWALK: The emotion.

DEADLINE: Was it always in Annalize's plans to get a not-guilty verdict?

NOWALK: No. Those are decisions that we really debated back and forth, but it felt good, especially when we could for myself, to undermine it with something surprising and terrible right after.

DEADLINE: Reflecting on past seasons, are there any particular moments that you can think of or like about a particular story that you are proud of?

NOWALK: It's kind of obvious, so I'll just say this. I love all LGBTQ stories. I was in the closet until I was 21 years old. I grew up in a small town; I never knew what a gay person was or acted like. I have to put four LGBTQ characters in a show of nine and that probably surpasses the population and that makes me amazing. I love Connor and Oliver. I didn't expect it to be a relationship that lasted the course of the series, but it was the relationship that people are most involved in. I got involved in it. It's not a relationship I've been in, I've never been in love that way, but the amazing thing about writing something like that is that it gives me hope that I will understand it and that much of the audience will, too.





DEADLINE: What is the most memorable thing about working with Viola?

NOWALK: I will return to the first in-person conversation we had where I had just arrived in Philadelphia. I think we were filming in two days and we were finally able to sit down with the script, and she said that she had been writing a journal about this character and his backstory, although there were a lot of holes to fill because it's just the pilot script, we really talked about it. as a person. She said in that conversation as if she felt that (Annalize) was abused. I don't want to ruin the statistics, but I think she said that one in five women will experience sexual abuse in her life. It could even be more than that.

She encouraged me to appear on the show and tell the story of a woman who succeeds even through her pain and to give voice to many people who have survived that. That makes me proud and I give her all the credit for that because that was her instinct from the beginning, so since then I was able to collaborate with her.

DEADLINE: The series ended with the main characters either reaching old age or dead. Did you do that to avoid questions about a possible revival perhaps at some point?

NOWALK: No. I never thought there would be a revival. Honestly, every episode we did on the show could be the last one, especially in the age of so much television, we are so afraid that we will be canceled at any time. So when we finished it, I didn't think there was a potential interest in a revival. Mainly I just wanted to finish this story and see the characters and moments that were exciting or shocking to me. That is all I was thinking. When we wrote this, I really thought this story was over.

DEADLINE: Could you ever see yourself doing some kind of rebirth or remake? We are in a time when many people want to see their old favorites come back. Could you see that this is the case of How to escape with the murder, five or ten years later?

NOWALK: I will never say never. Look, if for some reason people wanted it, I would be so excited that it lasted so long, it affected people so much, that's the greatest compliment a writer could receive, so I'll never say I never love these characters. I am still thinking about them. I love these actors very much. Right now, all we are thinking about is saying goodbye to them and then also to all of us who want to challenge ourselves with new opportunities and perhaps in a world that is not so bleak for a few minutes.