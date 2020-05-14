The US aerospace giant USA Gets $ 1.9 Billion Contract for SLAM-ER Missiles for Saudi Arabia – Defense Blog

United States aerospace giant Boeing Co. has obtained a $ 1.9 billion Expanded Response Ground Attack Missile (SLAM-ER) contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command. USA For Saudi Arabia.

The US Department of Defense. USA Announced a contract to provide non-recurring engineering associated with the SLAM-ER obsolescence redesign effort, as well as the production and delivery of 650 SLAM-ER missiles in support of the Saudi Arabian government.

In a statement Wednesday, the Defense Department said the work is expected to be completed by December 2028.

SLAM-ER, a derivative of Harpoon, is a surgical attack weapon launched by air against high-value ground targets or ships at sea or in port. A highly accurate man-in-the-loop cruise missile, SLAM-ER can be launched from a range of over 150 nautical miles and is reprogrammable in flight, according to Boeing.

Boeing last delivered the SLAM-ER weapons system in 2008. In October 2019, Boeing began construction of a new 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to support increased production for the Harpoon and SLAM-ER programs. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.