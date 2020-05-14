The "top city,quot; of India enveloped by the coronavirus

The coronavirus problem that India feared is becoming a reality in Mumbai.
It is the most densely populated city in India, a neglected peninsula framed by the Arabian Sea and other waterways, a metropolis of towering apartment blocks and endless slums, a city of big dreams and desperate poverty, all boxed in. This is where the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, built a 27-story single-family house. This is where "Slumdog Millionaire,quot; was filmed and established. The Indians call it Maximum City.
As the coronavirus gnaws through India, Mumbai has suffered the worst. This city of 20 million is now responsible for 20 percent of India's coronavirus infections and almost 25 percent of deaths.
Hospitals are full of sick people. Police officers are exhausted enforcing a curfew at home. Doctors say the biggest enemy is the density of Mumbai.
Particularly in the large slums of the city, social distancing is impossible. People live eight to one room through miles and miles of informal settlements made of concrete blocks and covered with sheets of rusty iron. As temperatures rise to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many can no longer bear to chill and spill onto the streets.
For the past eight weeks, Atul Loke, a second-generation newspaper photographer, has been following the spread of the coronavirus in his city. Here is what you have seen.
In Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, infections are exploding. In trying to trace contacts, healthcare workers make their way through small alleys, some narrower than a pair of shoulders, you have to turn sideways to get through. Health workers put a high-resistance ink stamp on the hands of people who have been exposed to the virus and order them to stay indoors for two weeks.
Police officers prowl the main roads. Hundreds have tested positive for the coronavirus, and several have died. More than 70 Mumbai journalists have also tested positive.
At night, after a long day on patrol, many officers leave. The narrow streets of Dharavi come to life.
People are allowed out only if vitally necessary. In Mumbai, that means the vegetable stalls and markets are still crowded. Tempers begin to explode as residents argue with each other about being too close. Many still do not have masks.
Tensions are mounting between the rich and the poor. As the contagion increases their control over Mumbai's slums, many wealthier residents are determined to stay away from slum dwellers. Housing associations in the most elegant parts of the city have banned maids, caretakers, and casual workers, many of whom live in slums, from coming to work.
The monsoons will be hit in a few weeks. That will bring a deluge of rain, then floods. Many without work Migrant workers are fleeing the city. They embark on trips hundreds of miles long, hoping to reach remote villages where they can trust the family.
But as India is learning, this exodus of migrants, which is happening across the country on a large scale, with hundreds of thousands of people on the move, is also spreading the virus more and more.
Shalini Venugopal contributed reporting.