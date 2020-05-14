The "top city,quot; of India enveloped by the coronavirus

The coronavirus problem that India feared is becoming a reality in Mumbai.

It is the most densely populated city in India, a neglected peninsula framed by the Arabian Sea and other waterways, a metropolis of towering apartment blocks and endless slums, a city of big dreams and desperate poverty, all boxed in. This is where the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, built a 27-story single-family house. This is where "Slumdog Millionaire,quot; was filmed and established. The Indians call it Maximum City.