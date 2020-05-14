The supernatural will return in 2020 with the final series planned

Supernatural It will give fans the ending they deserve. The long-running series starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins It was in production in the final episodes of season 15, its last season, when production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show will return with new episodes, and the end of the appropriate series, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
CW boss Mark Pedowitz He confirmed that the show has five episodes already filmed and awaiting post-production and will resume production in the final two episodes when the studio and producers decide that it is safe to return to work. A date has not been set. In March, Supernatural Executive producer Andrew Dabb He told viewers via Twitter that they would get an appropriate ending for the fan-favorite series. Fox Empire, who was in his final scheduled season, was not so lucky.
In a call announcing the new CW schedule, Pedowitz said everyone involved in the show is committed to doing the last two episodes of the series. The hope is that production will start in late summer and early fall. "If not, we will become very flexible and reorganize our hours," said Pedowitz.
"(We all) want to end 15 years in the right way, so it is important that these two episodes that they film take place the way they expected," Pedowitz said. "So we just wait. We are very attached to this."
Supernatural it is the anchor of what is traditionally the beginning of the fall television season. Rather than starting in the fall, The CW will hold the premiere of its new and recurring shows until January 2021, assuming productions can begin as the spread of the coronavirus has slowed. Padalecki will return to The CW in Walker, a new version of the Chuck Norris Serie Walker, Texas Ranger. Pedowitz said the studies behind Supernatural and Walker are in communication to make sure that Padalecki can complete the work in Supernatural once they get the go-ahead to resume production.
The Fall 2020 calendar includes purchased and alternative schedule:
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. Who owns this line anyway? (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: fool us
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Swamp Thing
9-10 p.m. Tell me a story
WEDNESDAY
8-8: 30 p.m. Two-sentence horror stories
8: 30-9 p.m. Dead pixels
9-10 p.m. Judge of instruction
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Supernatural
9-10 p.m. The outpost
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. The funniest animals in the world (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: fool us (encodes)
SUNDAY
8-9 p.m. Masters of illusion (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Pandora
