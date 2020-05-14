The supernatural will return in 2020 with the final series planned

Supernatural It will give fans the ending they deserve. The long-running series starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins It was in production in the final episodes of season 15, its last season, when production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show will return with new episodes, and the end of the appropriate series, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CW boss Mark Pedowitz He confirmed that the show has five episodes already filmed and awaiting post-production and will resume production in the final two episodes when the studio and producers decide that it is safe to return to work. A date has not been set. In March, Supernatural Executive producer Andrew Dabb He told viewers via Twitter that they would get an appropriate ending for the fan-favorite series. Fox Empire, who was in his final scheduled season, was not so lucky.