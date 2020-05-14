The star of & # 39; Southern Charm & # 39; Cameran Eubanks sympathizes with her husband's alleged mistress after denial

Instagram

Rebecca Wash, the makeup artist who allegedly had an affair with Jason Wimberly, has insisted on being wrongly accused, before broaching her association with Kathryn Dennis.

Cameran eubancos has come to the defense of the woman who allegedly had an affair with her husband Jason Wimberly. Shortly after Rebecca Wash issued a long statement denying the hurtful allegations, the "Southern charm"Star republished the makeup artist's denial and called her" the victim. "

Using her Instagram Story feed, the 36-year-old woman wrote about Wash's clarification: "It is so sad that this kind, beautiful, and innocent girl had to be drugged in the mud." She went on to point out that "she signed up for this by being on television," before pointing out that Wash did not. He concluded by emphasizing: "Rebecca Wash is the victim here."

Cameran Eubanks defended the alleged lover of Jason Wimberly

Wash broke his silence on the allegations of the matter through an Instagram post that he published on Thursday, May 14. "I was wrongly accused of having a relationship with the husband of Cameran Wimberly of Southern Charm," he began. "I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are baseless blatant lies that have rocked me to the bottom."

"I'm not a religious follower of & # 39; Southern Charm & # 39 ;, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it's impossible not to know who the cast of the show is," he made clear. "I have never seen or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television."

Wash then offered him his thoughts on the claims that Kathryn Dennis was the source of the rumors. "The allegations that Kathryn Dennis started this rumor are even more painful," he noted. "I met Kathryn once in July 2018 when I put on makeup for a photo shoot at a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since."

"I have only met her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is puzzling, hurtful, and malicious," he said at the end. "I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would downsize so much as to attack the main tenant of anyone's life – their family."

Rumors of Wimberly's affair with Wash were made public after Eubanks announced that it would not be returning for season 7. On Wednesday, May 13, AllAboutTheTea.com reported that Eubanks made the decision to resign after learning that the producers were planning to bring up the Wimberly affair, which is said to have lasted two years, in the new season.

Later that night, Eubanks issued a clarification of its own. In an Instagram message, he assured: "My decision was made and delivered to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and false rumors about my marriage." She added: "Please ignore any fabricated rumors. It is a ploy for ratings and that's it."

The television personality further admitted, "However, I can't get too mad because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on virtual reality television … and why I'm getting out of it now." She went on to point out, "It takes drama to stay relevant on reality television and sometimes false rumors are created about others. Do whatever you want and consider the source."