The star of & # 39; Love & Hip Hop & # 39; Arrested for Using Federal Checks on Jewelry (facing 25 years)

Arkansas Mo, one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been accused by federal prosecutors of spending his loan from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program on jewelry and a luxury car.

Arkansas Mo, real name Maurice Fayne, is married to Karli Redd.

According to AJC, the VH1 star received more than $ 2 million from the federal program. The loan was for companies that may have difficulty making ends meet after COVID-19 closes. Arkansas Mo was fortunate to have been approved for the loan, as many small businesses were denied.

"The defendant allegedly stole money intended to help affected employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead used the money to finance their lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items," said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department Criminal Division. "The department will remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate and prosecute fraud against the Paycheck Protection Program."

Other officials were equally tough in their assessment of the television star's alleged mismanagement of her loan.

So what did he do? Well, the feds say that in April Arkansas Mo signed and submitted to United Community Bank (UCB) a PPP loan application on behalf of Flame Trucking stating that the business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $ 1,490,200. In applying for a loan in the amount of $ 3,725,500, Arkansas Mo certified that the loan funds would be used to "retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments and utilities, as specified in the Payment Check Protection Program Rule ".

UCB approved the loan for $ 2,045,800. Within days, Arkansas Mo allegedly used more than $ 1.5 million of the PPP loan to buy $ 85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, a 5.73-carat diamond ring for himself and paying $ 40,000 for child support.

Arkansas Mo has been charged with bank fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.