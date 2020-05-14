The Space Launch System rocket is now targeting a launch in late 2021

%MINIFYHTMLdf75dc28d688b3c1009b4e3722689dbf20%

NASA has finally set a new launch date for the often-delayed first flight of its Space Launch System rocket. The formal date should be announced next week, said a senior agency engineer.

%MINIFYHTMLdf75dc28d688b3c1009b4e3722689dbf21%

During a meeting of the NASA Advisory Council committee, Tom Whitmeyer said the launch date would be "towards the end of next year." This mission, named Artemis I by NASA, is seen as the agency's first step toward the Moon. The unmanned test flight, which will last between 26 and 42 days, will insert Orion into a lunar orbit before the capsule of deep space returns to Earth.

In development since 2011, the Space Launch System rocket has cost NASA nearly $ 20 billion and has come under fire for both its cost and slow pace of development. But largely due to unwavering support from Congress, NASA has continued its continued development.

%MINIFYHTMLdf75dc28d688b3c1009b4e3722689dbf22%

Most of the rocket delays have focused on the Central Stage of the rocket, which houses large tanks of liquid oxygen and hydrogen, and four main engines of the space shuttle. The main stage contractor, Boeing, bears much of the responsibility, but more recently, NASA cited the COVID-19 crisis for a slowdown on the job.

Working on the green career

The next key test is a full-length shot of the Core Stage and its engines at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. However, due to the coronavirus, NASA has closed this facility for the past two months. Now, Whitmeyer said, key personnel are beginning to return to the test facility, but don't expect a full complement of employees until this summer.

Boeing's John Shannon said in January that the company and NASA expected to complete the Green Run test in July or August. And officials have said work on the Core Stage was progressing well before the COVID-19 spread in March near Stennis.

Now, Whitmeyer said, this critical Green Run test shot can happen around Thanksgiving this year. If all goes well with this test, which is no guarantee, considering the fact that they are testing the large, hydrogen-cooled vehicle for the first time, the Core Stage could be shipped to the Kennedy Space Center in late 2020 or early 2021. This will launch the rocket stacking for a launch late next year.

While COVID-19 is taking public blame, it has been evident for some time that the SLS rocket would likely not launch until the second half of 2021 at the earliest. Up News Info reported both in July of last year. It also seems likely that NASA will have to return to Congress at some point to ask for even more funding to reach a late release date of 2021.

Schedule slips have been a regular feature of the SLS program. In 2014 and 2015, the "formal,quot; release date was in late 2017. Since then, it has decreased almost year-over-year. Meanwhile, Orion is waiting in storage for his trip to space.