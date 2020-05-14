The season's final ratings for "survivors" peaked; "The Masked Singer" Wins Wednesday – Up News Info

The three-hour season finale of Survivor He excelled on all fronts Wednesday night, ranking 1.6 in adults 18-49 and 7.95 million. The veteran CBS reality competition not only got a boost of two-tenths from last week, it also peaked at 2.5 years across all metrics and was the most watched stream of the night. The finale marked the show's best audience since its 37th season in 2018.

In fox The masked singer (1.8, 6.97M) had its latest reveal and held steady to win the night in the demo. Fox's singing competition was followed by his aftershow After the mask (0.9, 3.89M), which was also stable in the demo.

ABC aired a late-season quartet for its comedy block on Wednesday, with The goldbergs (0.8, 4.19M) stable with its previous episode and Schooled (0.7, 3.28M), American housewife (0.6, 3.09M) and Single parents (0.5, 2.28M) following increases in the demo as everyone awaits news of renewal.

Elsewhere, NBC and CW issued repeats.