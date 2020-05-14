The OnePlus 8 Pro has a crazy secret camera feature – BGR

OnePlus 8 Pro users have discovered a neat camera feature that allows the phone to see through objects.

It is not X-ray vision; it is actually a camera filter that gives the phone this capability and only works through plastic and other materials.

The OnePlus 8 Pro camera can process infrared light for this particular effect, and this is how these transparent images are obtained.

If you're buying a new Android flagship this year, the OnePlus 8 series should be on your favorites list. As with previous models, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro offer tremendous value, and unlike previous years, OnePlus went the extra mile for the Pro, which is the company's first phone to support wireless charging and water resistance. and to dust.

The Pro is also the version of the OnePlus 8 with the better camera module of the two. And it turns out that the phone has a single camera superpower that is not available on any other device. The camera has a mode that allows you to see through objects. But it is not exactly the X-ray vision you might expect.

OnePlus 8 Pro features a camera filter that allows you to see through plastic. The revelation came via Reddit a few weeks ago when a user asked if it is possible to see through the plastic with the phone. The feature quickly went viral on social media, 9to5Google notes, where all kinds of samples were published.

First, we have a Nintendo Switch Pro controller:

The following is a TV remote control that suddenly becomes translucent:

Here's an Apple TV that gets the same treatment:

And here are some transparent phones:

Finally, here is a smart speaker through the camera filter:

The OnePlus 8 Pro camera can make certain dark objects appear transparent or even completely transparent (like some liquids) pic.twitter.com/NufZ7FEmkT – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 13, 2020

The latest set of images also shows the camera filter making the liquid in a bottle invisible, which means that the feature works with other types of materials, not just thin plastic covers.

OnePlus 8 Pro 'X-Ray' Color Filter Camera Trick in action on clothing.

OnePlus 8 Pro & # 39; X-Ray & # 39; Color Filter Camera Trick in action on clothing.

OnePlus 8 Pro 'X-Ray' Color Filter Camera Trick in action on clothing.

However, that's pretty much all the function can do. You won't see through the walls, and if the plastic layer is too thick, you may not be able to penetrate it. But it can definitely be fun to experiment with various objects and gadgets you may have around the house. What really happens with the phone is that it can process infrared light, and this is how these unexpected visual effects come to life.

But the color filter trick is not a must-have feature. As I said before, the functionality is limited in scope and won't make you the next James Bond. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro may be the only phone that can support the feature at this time. Otherwise, we would have seen samples from similar cameras from other phones.