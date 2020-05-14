The new version of & # 39; Scarface & # 39; becomes director

Universal tables

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has been chosen to sit behind the lens for the upcoming reworking of the classic gangster tale Tony Montana.

The "Call me by your name"The director took charge of the Universal Pictures project, which previously had David Yesterday and Antoine Fuqua attached at different times.

The film has been in progress since 2011, according to Up News Info, but the story of a gangster immigrant has made it to the big screen twice before: Howard Hawks directed the 1932 version while Brian De Palma managed Al Pacino as the Cuban gangster Tony Montana in 1983.

The new movie, based on a script by Joel and Ethan Coen, will settle in Los Angeles.

Guadagnino also hopes to develop a sequel to "Call Me By Your Name", titled "find me"with the stars of the film Timothee Chalamet and Armie hammer.